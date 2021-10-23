Massive Snake Lifted By Crane From Rainforest, Netizens Call It 'World's Biggest Snake'

A huge snake is lifted out of its rainforest home by a digger in a video that has gone viral online. The video has been circulating on the Internet for at least two weeks, and millions have been stunned by the serpent's size. Several news reports indicate that it might be the world's largest snake ever. Since the video went viral earlier this month on social media, numerous news outlets have wrongly stated that the snake was discovered in Jharkhand.

The video went popular on Indian social media, with rumors claiming the massive snake was discovered in FCI Sindri in Dhanbad, Jharkhand. Rajya Sabha member Parimal Nathwani was one of many people who shared the video and made similar claims. The He wrote on Twitter, "Massive! It took a crane to shift this #python weighing 100 kg and measuring 6.1 m length, in Dhanbad, Jharkhand. #nature #wildlife #snakes #forests #India @wwfindia @natgeoindia."

However, according to The Sun, the enormous beast is believed to have been discovered by workers clearing a section of Dominica's rainforest. The snake, which is at least 3m long, is still alive when the digger lifts it. Because of the size of this enormous creature, netizens dubbed it the "World's biggest snake." A user '@fakrulazwa' uploaded the video to TikTok, where it has been viewed over 79 million times. Another video from the same account shows people attempting to fit the snake into a vehicle.

The video was also shared on Twitter with the caption, "How about just leaving it & it's habitat alone? Probably the world's biggest snake encountered while clearing part of #Dominica rainforest."

Netizens urge to leave the Snake fend for itself in the forest

Many folks were awestruck by nature's creation. Some even urged that the snake be left to fend for itself in the forest. Take a look at some of the reactions:

Why are the moving it? Leave it alone — Lets Go Buffalo!!! (@onegirltweetin) October 22, 2021

Not only aren't they leaving it alone, apparently they're clearing it's habitat/forest as well — ScImItar ⚔️ (@Scimitar_SS) October 22, 2021

Anaconda ? — Dharmic Revival (@DharmaRevival99) October 22, 2021

Dominica, a Caribbean paradise only 29 miles long and 16 miles wide, has been dubbed "the Nature Island" due to its diverse wildlife.

The snake is a kind of a poisonous boa constrictor, according to New York Post, which can grow to be 4m long, is one of the island's natural snakes. Boa constrictors bite their prey with their teeth before wrapping themselves around them and squeezing them to death. However, the type of snake seen in the viral video is still unknown.

Image: Scimitar_SS/Twitter