Massive Traffic Congestion At Mumbai's Dahisar Toll Plaza Leaves Netizens Worried; Watch

The Mumbai Police on Sunday issued an appeal to all the residents of the city to strictly adhere to the lockdown guidelines issued by the state government. Maintaining that the threat of COVID-19 still persists in the city, it observed that some people have been found violating norms endangering their own health as well as that of others in the vicinity.

To control the same, the outdoor movement for the purpose of exercise is strictly restricted to open spaces within a radius of 2 km from the place of residence. Movement beyond 2 km is permitted only for attending office or medical emergencies.

On Monday, heavy traffic congestion was seen in Dahisar, Kandivali, Sion & other parts as Mumbai police began checking for people moving beyond a 2-km radius from their homes.

#Dahisar check naka....

How can we control the spreading of the virus if cilivians behave like this?#CoronaInMaharashtra#MumbaiFightsCovid19 pic.twitter.com/o6l9RfXdWM — Alert Citizen's Voice जागरूक नागरिक की आवाज़ 📢🇮🇳 (@AlertJantaINDIA) June 29, 2020

Heavy traffic jam on Western Express Highway of Mumbai No one is allowed to cross toll without valid reason!#lockdownextension #COVID19Vic #COVID19sverige #coronavirus pic.twitter.com/a77tCxdvN8 — Jainam Jain🇮🇳 (@jainam_jrj) June 29, 2020

Dear @MumbaiPolice, pls give time for info of travel guidance to reach people. Incoming workers & business suffering. Traffic nightmare at Dahisar & more police check points. Mumbai (MMR) need help @CMOMaharashtra @AUThackeray @AjitPawarSpeaks @AnilDeshmukhNCP pic.twitter.com/81jjkBpjAG — Boman R Irani (@BRustomjee) June 29, 2020

As the number of COVID-19 cases continues to soar across Maharashtra, the Uddhav Thackeray-led administration has extended the existing lockdown in the state till the midnight of July 31. However, the state government has announced a series of relaxations under the 'Mission Begin Again' ensuring gradual dilution of the lockdown. A separate set of relaxations along with some restrictions has been announced for Mumbai, Pune, Aurangabad, Malegaon, Solapur, Nashik, Dhule, Jalgaon, Akola, Amravati and Nagpur due to the high prevalence of COVID-19 in these areas, whereas, a separate set has been announced for the rest of the state.

National Directives for COVID-19 management

Face coverings are mandatory in public places

Social distancing to be ensured. Individuals must maintain a minimum distance of 6 feet in public. Shops will ensure physical distancing among customers with not more than 5 persons at a time

Large public gathering to remain prohibited. Number of persons in a gathering should not exceed 50.

Spitting in public places shall be punishable with fine

Consumption of liquor, pan, tobacco etc in public is prohibited

