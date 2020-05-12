'Master': UK Residents Shake A Leg To Thalapathy Vijay's 'Vaathi Coming'; Watch

After Diljit Dosanjh's Veer Vaar, UK residents have now picked up a South Indian song to groove to. With the lockdown causing boredom among people, little things like these are spreading joy around the globe. Just ahead of the Coronavirus pandemic, people were quite excited to watch Thalapathy Vijay's Master. Check out the video below:

UK residents groove to Thalapathy Vijay's Vaathi Coming from Master

Though the film's release has been pushed, the release of the music tracks which were composed by Anirudh Ravichander was a big hit among the crowd. The song Vaathi Coming is still topping the charts and seems to have gone all the way to the UK. Receiving global attention, a new video is doing rounds of the internet and it is being loved by fans.

In the video, the residents of the United Kingdom are seen grooving to Thalapathy Vijay's Vaathi Coming. The residents are also seen following the social distancing norms while they enjoy shaking a leg to the song. Composer Ravichander took to his social media to post the video on his official handle.

Vaathi Coming has turned out to be one of the most popular songs from Master and has garnered quite a fan following. When the song's video was released on March 10, it roped in about 40 million views on YouTube. The song has garnered more than 1 million likes on the platform.

Directed by Lokesh Kanagaraj, Master was originally scheduled to release on April 9. Apart from Thalapathy Vijay, the film also stars Malavika Mohanan, Vijay Sethupathy, and Arjun Das. The makers will decide a release date for the film once the lockdown is lifted.

With Master's release being pushed, fans have been requesting the makers to release the film's trailer. However, the makers have reportedly decided to release the Thalapathy Vijay starrer's trailer just a few weeks ahead of the release. This means fans are going to have to wait for a longer duration to be able to watch the trailer and the film.

Just weeks before this video, residents from a neighbourhood in the UK were recorded grooving to Diljit Dosanjh's Veer Vaar. All the foreigners and Indians joined in the fun alike and danced to the song while following the rules of social distancing. The video quickly caught the attention of people on the internet and went viral. It was later also shared by Diljit on his official social media handles.

