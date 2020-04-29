Thalapathy Vijay To Have Double Role In Lokesh Kanagaraj's 'Master'?

Fans of Thalapathy Vijay have been eagerly waiting for the release of his movie Master with Kaithi fame Lokesh Kanagaraj. Since its inception, the Thalapathy starrer has managed to grab the eyeballs for multiple reasons. Recently, a news portal reported that Vijay might play a dual role in Master. Although the makers of the upcoming film have not confirmed the news yet, however, the ambiguity over Andrea Jeremiah's character raises doubt and makes one believe the media report.

Meanwhile, Master, starring Thalapathy Vijay, Malavika Mohanan, Vijay Sethupathi, and Andrea Jeremiah in the lead was supposed to hit the marquee on April 9, 2020, however, was later pushed to June due to lockdown. Recently, media reports were stating that Master is slated for a digital release, just like Jyotika starrer Ponmagal Vandhal. However, the makers reportedly dismissed the reports and revealed that the movie would have a grand release after lockdown.

Survival first! Celebration next!#master will rise on the right time!

stay home stay safe! pic.twitter.com/g9CeHfHQcT — Lokesh Kanagaraj (@Dir_Lokesh) April 9, 2020

Master will mark the first association of Thalapathy Vijay and Vijay Sethupathi. Reportedly, the two will be playing the role of childhood friends turned enemies. While Thalapathy Vijay plays the role of a college professor in Master, Vijay Sethupathi will essay the role of a gangster in the movie.

What's next for Thalapathy Vijay?

On the professional front, Thalapathy Vijay will be next seen in an A.R. Murugadoss directorial. The movie tentatively titled Thalapathy 65, is reported to be a two-heroine film. Reports claim that the makers have approached Kajal Aggarwal and Pooja Hegde for the lead roles. However, nothing much has been confirmed by the makers of the upcomer.

