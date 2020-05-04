Did Thalapathy Vijay Rebuke 'Master' Makers For Planning To Release The Movie On Digital?

Thalapathy Vijay's upcoming movie Master has been in the news lately for several reasons, one of them being its reported digital release. Reportedly, an online giant has approached the makers of Master with the proposition to release the movie online, since the theatres are locked-up due to the coronavirus scare. However, as per the latest media reports, Thalapathy Vijay has issued a strict warning to the makers of Master against releasing the movie on the digital platform.

Master, starring Thalapathy Vijay, Malavika Mohanan, Vijay Sethupathi, and Andrea Jeremiah in the lead, was slated to release on April 9, 2020, however, due to the nationwide lockdown, the makers of the upcomer decided to push the release. Just a few weeks ago, a media report revealed that the makers of Master were approached by an online giant for a digital release on their platform. Reportedly, the makers were considering a digital release, however, with Thalapathy Vijay's disapproval, Master will surely release on the silver screen soon.

Meanwhile, there is a buzz that Master will hit the marquee on Thalapathy Vijay's birthday. Although the makers are yet to confirm the news, however, it seems like Thalapathy Vijay's birthday is the right time to release the upcomer that features him as a college professor. Master is directed by Kaithi fame Lokesh Kanagaraj, and is one of the most anticipated films of the year.

Survival first! Celebration next!#master will rise on the right time!

stay home stay safe! pic.twitter.com/g9CeHfHQcT — Lokesh Kanagaraj (@Dir_Lokesh) April 9, 2020

What's next for Thalapathy Vijay?

On the professional front, Thalapathy Vijay will be next seen in an A.R. Murugadoss directorial. The movie tentatively titled Thalapathy 65, is reported to be a two-heroine film. Reports claim that the makers have approached Kajal Aggarwal and Pooja Hegde for the lead roles. However, nothing much has been confirmed by the makers of the upcomer.

