Viral Video Of Meghalaya Cops Dancing To John Lenon Song To Stop Drug-abuse Is Priceless

Internet users are very well aware of the fact that the Twitter handle of Meghalaya Police entertains netizens on social media by sharing vital information and advisories in the quirkiest way possible. From taking cues from the latest internet trends to sharing advisories in Hollywood style, Meghalaya Police has been on point with their Twitter game. Recently, on Sunday, Meghalaya Police shared a clip of John Lennon's recreated famous peace anthem 'Imagine', taking a jibe to discourage drug abuse.

Titled 'The Khaki Vibes', the Meghalaya Police's take on drug abuse has become a hit online. With lyrics like "Imagine all the people, enjoying a natural high", the song was reportedly created to encourage people to live a clean and drug-free. As seen in the video shared, the song shows cops performing the recreated version of 'Imagine'. The much-loved video song was shared by Meghalaya Police on Facebook on the occasion of World Music Day.

With the song, the authorities wrote: "On the occasion of #WorldMusicDay & upcoming International Day Against Drug Abuse and Illicit Trafficking, and in continuation of our awareness campaign, under the guidance of Shri R. Chandranathan, IPS, DGP, we are launching an Awareness Video Song, by 'The Khaki Vibes'." The song has gained over 3,700 likes on Facebook and has attracted more than 207 comments from social media users.

In an appeal to refrain people from sharing unverified social media forwards that can alarm or harm amid the time of crisis, the Mumbai Police Twitter handle recently shared some advice in yet another unique style. Mumbai Police used an Avengers: Infinity War meme to spread the message across the internet users. Accompanying the post is a GIF from the film that shows Black Panther saying, “We don’t do that here.” The caption of the post read: “When asked to forward an unverified message”. Take a look at the tweet:

When asked to forward an unverified message #FakeNewsEndGame pic.twitter.com/aYvOGy7dAj — Mumbai Police (@MumbaiPolice) May 14, 2020

All about The International Day Against Drug Abuse and Illicit Trafficking:

The International Day Against Drug Abuse and Illicit Trafficking is backed by the United Nations International Day against drug abuse and the illegal drug trade. Observed annually on June 26, the day celebrates Lin Zexu's dismantling of the opium trade in Humen, Guangdong, which ended on June 25, just before China fought the First Opium War in 1839. If the reports are to be believed, the observance was instituted by General Assembly Resolution on December 7, 1987.

