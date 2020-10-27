Melania Trump's Body Double Speculations Resurface As Netizens Spot Her 'smiling Too Much'

The bizarre 'fake Melania Trump' conspiracy is once again taking social media by storm after the recent picture of the First Lady went viral. In the picture that is circulating online, Melania can be seen smiling, while boarding the Marine One helicopter on the South Lawn of the White House on October 22, ahead of President Donald Trump's final debate against Democratic Party candidate Joe Biden. Melania's smile is what is making people suspicious of the First Lady as they claim it does not match with other pictures of the president's wife.

Remember when they accused Hillary Clinton

Of using a body double?

But nobody seems to care

That Melania uses one!

(No WAY that's Melania)😉 pic.twitter.com/nOFbnilwkf — 💥 We Wondered Why Not (@TyMurphy19) October 25, 2020

Melania body double! Melania is more ridged, this double smiled too much. Nice try😂 pic.twitter.com/oz7BKpufyN — Brenda (@beaniecookin) October 22, 2020

You guys our industry isn’t dead. Congrats to Melania’s double for booking that recurring role👏🏻👏🏻👏🏻 pic.twitter.com/OIbmSpAmQg — Mark MacKillop (@mark_mackillop) October 25, 2020

Why is there a Melania body double?!!!!! pic.twitter.com/ihp5saPYrR — I voted for Joe Biden 🇰🇷🇺🇸 (@LAPaytonY) October 25, 2020

An enhanced version of that lady who got on the plane with Trump today. pic.twitter.com/V8FFdQJo7Y — Teen for Joemala ⚖️💛🎃 (@KhiveBidenBro) October 25, 2020

People are saying that Melania’s body double is Hope Hicks.



I beg to differ...😂😂😂 pic.twitter.com/xGvs4hEWqa — cαηα∂α нαтεs тя☭мρ (@Trump_Detester) October 25, 2020

Good luck finding any photos of Melania smiling like that. https://t.co/6pwZTUObDR pic.twitter.com/5dgQKW2S84 — The Ghost of George Conway (@gtconway3dg) October 25, 2020

Previous conspiracies

This is not the first time that Melania's body double rumours went viral on social media as in 2017 and 2018 several netizens had tried to stir the same conspiracy theory. A picture of Melania exiting the Air Force One, which is the official airplane of the US President, went viral in 2018 and people claimed that the woman coming out of the carrier is not the First Lady but her body double. The conspiracy theory was first spun by actor and comedian Andrea Wagner Barton, who had posted on her Facebook handle in 2017 that a decoy took Melania's place during one of Trump's speech from outside the White House.

This new Melania double is weak sauce. #wheresmelania pic.twitter.com/yAsbR7CuQJ — Johnny KILLoran w/ “Kill” in all caps bc Halloween (@metroville) July 10, 2018

Body double rumours have always revolved around major US politicians and their families as it not something happening exclusively with Melania Trump. In 2016, rumours of the then-Democratic Party presidential nominee Hillary Clinton's body double started circulating on social media after the leader left the 9/11 memorial service in New York early because of feeling overheated due to pneumonia. People had started claiming that Clinton has been replaced by a decoy after the memorial service collapse.

