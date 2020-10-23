US Presidential Debate: Melania Attends Nashville Event After Long Campaign Trail Absence

After First Lady Melania Trump cancelled her first campaign appearance since her COVID-19 diagnosis and did not accompany US President Donald Trump to Erie, Pennsylvania, she is attending the final presidential debate in Nashville. Melania’s chief of staff, Stephanie Grosham had said that the First Lady was experiencing "lingering cough" and dropped travel plans. However, White House posted an update on October 23 that the First Couple's "next stop" is Tennesse and she was spotted during the event.

The US first lady was at the White House when the US President was taken to Walter Reed Medical Centre as reports stated that Melania’s condition was more stable than Donald. Apart from Melania, US President’s children were also seen at the final US Presidental debate including Ivanka, Tiffany and Eric who were dawning their facemasks in the Belmont University but removed them after being seated. Former US Vice President, Joe Biden’s wife Jill was also present at the face-off and did not remove her matching floral facemask even once.

MOMENTS AGO: First Lady Melania Trump and Dr. Jill Biden join their husbands at the conclusion of the final presidential debate. #Debates2020 pic.twitter.com/EU5BizvE5V — The Hill (@thehill) October 23, 2020

Proud of you, Joe 💕 pic.twitter.com/BEwNps9Nqu — Dr. Jill Biden (@DrBiden) October 23, 2020

Debate concluded with Trump promising 'success'

Donald Trump and Joe Biden’s unexpectedly well-fashioned presidential debate concluded with both candidates getting enough time to make their case stronger ahead of the November 3 Election. The debate passed the 90-minutes deadline that was initially agreed upon by each campaign with the last topic being leadership. Moderator Kristen Welker questioned what Trump and Biden would say in their inauguration speech to the Americans.

US President, in a vague response, said that before the COVID-19 pandemic, everyone would note how much their life has improved under his presidency. He said, "Success is going to bring us together. We are on the road to success."

Joe Biden, on the other hand, said, "I'm gonna give you hope... We're going to choose science over fiction. We're going to choose hope over fear."

