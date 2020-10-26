Donald Trump, First Lady Melania Host Halloween At White House With COVID-19 Precautions

On October 25, US President Donald Trump and first lady Melania Trump hosted the Halloween celebrations at the White House for the Trump Administration’s fourth annual Halloween festivities this year 2020. According to a White House release, the first lady and the US President greeted kids costumed as superheroes, unicorns, skeletons, ghosts, tiny goblins, and ghouls. The gates to the White House were open to the trick-or-treaters, children from the military families, and schools from 3:30 PM to 7:30 PM.

While over the years, the First Lady Melania Trump and Republican President Donald Trump would hand out candies to kids, however, this year, due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, the treats were handed to the kids separately with adherence to social distancing and health safety measures on a path at the South Lawn. First Lady Melania offered the costume-clad kids smiles and encouraging words as they played around. Both appreciated the costumes of the kids, particularly a little boy distinctly with Trump's hair and a kid dressed as First Lady.

President Trump organized a photo op for the spooky celebrations as the kids waved at the cameras. White House’s South Portico was engulfed in orange lightning, spooky decoration, with shades of autumn, chrysanthemums, and pumpkins. A military orchestra performed Michael Jackson’s “Thriller.” Setting the mood for Halloween, the chrysanthemums were also cascaded down the East and West staircases, where fun activities for the kids were also arranged.

On Sunday, @POTUS & I will safely welcome frontline workers, military families, schoolchildren & trick-or-treaters for the annual @WhiteHouse #Halloween celebration. We look forward to seeing all of you for this year’s festivities! https://t.co/ax905gVIDR — Melania Trump (@FLOTUS) October 23, 2020

The National Aeronautics and Space Administration (NASA) had a series of space-related items installed for the children to witness and enjoy, which included an inflatable rocket. At the celebration, kids waved at Smokey the Bear by the Department of Agriculture and cherished donning a Junior Ranger badge and paper ranger hat. Kids were also given paper airplanes to take back home. Further the United States Air Force Strolling Strings played a series of Halloween songs.

COVID-19 arrangement

The Secret Service agents at the White House prohibited any personal items except the strollers, wheelchairs, umbrellas (no metal tips), and cameras. All medical products and items were allowed inside the White House. However, the aerosols, electronic gadgets, ammunition, animals were stopped at the entrance except for the military dogs. The event hours were extended due to limited capacity. All visitors over the age of 2 were asked to wear a face mask and adhere to the social distancing. Staff distributing the candies was asked to wear gloves and visitors were asked to sanitize hands timely. A no-touch approach was implemented at the event with Hand sanitizer installed along all routes.

