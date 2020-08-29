Melania Trump's 'gorgeous' All-green Dress At RNC 2020 Triggers Unique Meme Fest

On the final day of five-day Republican National Convention 2020, US First Lady Melania Trump chose to wear a green coloured dress while supporting husband, US President Donald Trump’s formal acceptance of being Republican Nominee for upcoming US elections. However, Melania’s outfit has triggered a meme fest on the internet with thousands of netizens using her entirely green dress as a “chroma key” and replacing it with US stocks, weather reports among other things.

Snippets from the even when Melania and Donald Trump appeared before the crowd on August 27, Thursday (local time) have taken the internet by storm. From her expression after meeting step-daughter Ivanka Trump to her dress being replaced with rival Democratic nominees, Melania’s attendance at RNC 2020 flooded internet with a series of memes. Many people even called it Melania ‘making history’ with her "gorgeous" dress on the day Trump accepted his nomination in a grand ceremony. Here are some of them:

It was on this day that melania trump made trolling history by wearing a chroma key green dress. pic.twitter.com/WsNIQN4boT — Rysan BLM (@FallFilms) August 28, 2020

My favorite Melania Trump green screen dress?



The Kamala Harris #BidenHarris2020 pic.twitter.com/VXHWNMATZP — ☇RiotWomenn☇ (@riotwomennn) August 28, 2020

Apparently the Melania Trump Green Screen Dress is now a thing - I contributed you're not welcome pic.twitter.com/B1JOAklUeJ — K (@Kaypi125) August 28, 2020

On the bright side, @FLOTUS 's green screen dress has brought me small joy tonight. pic.twitter.com/XWGdo8vj1m — KellyGirl 😷❄️♿️ (@KellyGirlonFire) August 28, 2020

@FLOTUS green screen dress was amazing. I liked this version the best. Just sums her up so perfectly. pic.twitter.com/hv0juxRxjZ — Cinnamon GirlZ (@GirlzCinnamon) August 28, 2020

You've heard of the Green Screen Queen, now get ready for #MelaniaTrump with a similar green dress pic.twitter.com/C8J24lYNTW — 🅱️attlewinner of EidolonEntropy #ARAKlANEW (@BattaliaSCP) August 28, 2020

Melania Trump Green Dress pic.twitter.com/xiVJA7WKPZ — PhotoshopBattles (@PhotoshopBattlz) August 28, 2020

Donald Trump at RNC 2020

Despite the crisis prevailing in the nation ranging from COVID-19 pandemic and anti-racism protests, US President Donald Trump touted the “American Dream” during his speech at the Republican National Convention 2020 on Thursday, August 27. Saying that the November elections will be the adjudicating factor if the US citizens will "save" the American dream, Trump lashed out on the socialist agenda of the rival Democrats that according to him will “demolish” the destiny.

