Netizens Points Out Melania Trump's Hilarious Reaction After Greeting Ivanka At RNC; Watch

The rumors of tension between US First Lady Melania Trump and stepdaughter Ivanka has gained momentum after a video from RNC went viral. In the video, as Ivanka Trump arrives at the stage and greets Melania, she is seen rolling her eyes. The video has gone viral on social media since then with netizens having laugh riot on her unexpected reaction.

WATCH here:

Book to Offer Glimpse Into First Lady & Ivanka's Relationship

Melania Trump’s former confidante Stephanie Winston Wolkoff has written a memoir, set to release on September 1, which will provide a behind-the-scenes glimpse at the alleged turbulent relationship between the first lady and first daughter Ivanka Trump. In the book ‘Melania and Me: The Rise and Fall of My Friendship with the First Lady’, Wolkoff has detailed the alleged bad blood between the two most visible members of the Trump family other than the US President.

According to the excerpts published in New York Magazine, Wolkoff and Melania took huge efforts to block Ivanka from appearing in Trump’s swearing-in ceremony. The book claims that the duo launched “Operation Block Ivanka” to keep the first daughter’s face out of the photographs of the “special moment” during the inauguration.

“We were all exhausted and stressed out. Yes, Operation Block Ivanka was petty. Melania was in on this mission. But in our minds, Ivanka shouldn’t have made herself the center of attention in her father’s inauguration,” wrote Wolkoff.

Wolkoff, an American fashion and entertainment executive, worked as a senior adviser to First Lady of the United States and was one of the key planners of Trump's inauguration events.

Ivanka Trump Headlines Final RNC Day

In the run-up to the United States Presidential elections, both the parties, the Democrats and the Republicans, have intensified their campaigns with both sides nominating their candidates and trading barbs over each other in their respective conventions. Both the factions have culminated their respective conventions and finalised their nominations.

During the Republican National Convention, President Donald Trump's daughter Ivanka Trump on Thursday (Local time) addressed the people and praised her father, the incumbent American President. "Donald Trump did not come to Washington to win praise, he came to Washington to make America great again," Ivanka said.

