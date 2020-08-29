Trump Pays 'highest Respect' To Shinzo Abe, Says 'we've Had A Great Relationship'

Following the announcement of Japanese PM Shinzo Abe resigning from his post over health issues, US President Donald Trump paid his ‘highest respect’ on August 28. While speaking to international media reporters after returning back from a campaign rally in New Hampshire, Trump expressed his gratitude and voiced concern over his ‘great friend’.

The US President said that he wants to pay his ‘highest respect’ to PM Shinzo Abe, a ‘great friend’ of his. Trump said that that they both had a ‘great relationship’ and he just feels ‘very badly’ about him resigning, ‘because it must be very severe for him to leave’. He reportedly added Abe ‘loves’ his country so much and for him to leave, it is unimaginable. Further, Trump called his Japanese counterpart a ‘great gentleman’ and repeated that he is just paying his ‘highest respect’.

The two leaders have met several times during the US President’s term. As per reports, the staffers have also hailed the ‘unprecedented’ relationship between Trump and his ‘golf buddy’. The two allies had also taken a major step towards sealing a comprehensive new trade deal after which a Japanese diplomat reportedly said that the frequency of contact demonstrated the ‘unprecedented level’ of ‘close personal relations’.

Shinzo Abe resigns over health issues

Trump's comments come after Shinzo Abe announced his resignation from his post over health issues on Friday. Abe was Japan’s longest-serving PM, however, while citing chronic health problems that resurfaced, he said that it was ‘gut-wrenching’ to have left a number of his goals unfinished. Abe reportedly had ulcerative colitis since he was a teenager and said that the condition was in control with the appropriate treatment.

“It is gut-wrenching to have to leave my job before accomplishing my goals,” Abe said Friday, while also mentioning being unsuccessful in resolving the issue of the Japan national abducted by North Korea years ago and also a territorial dispute in place with Russia.

Shinzo Abe had become the youngest Prime Minister of Japan in 2006 at the age of 52 but his tenure abruptly ended a year later because of his health. In December 2012, he again returned to power and prioritized economic measures over his previous nationalist agenda. Since then he won six national elections and held a tight grip over his power. Until his term ends in September 2021, Abe is expected to stay while anew party leader is elected and formally approved by the parliament.

(With AP inputs)

