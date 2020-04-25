Memes Of The Week: Netizens Enjoy Oil Prices And Sarabhai Vs Sarabhai Memes

Right from a movie dialogue to any individual; there are memes on almost everything possible. Here are the top memes of the week that were most shared on various social media handles on the internet.

Memes of the week

Sarabhai vs Sarabhai memes

Monisha beta we're dating bolo, humari setting ho gayi hai is too middle class 🤦🏻‍♀️ — Tinder India (@Tinder_India) April 23, 2020

Many channels have decided to bring back older shows for people to watch during the lockdown. Ever since the popular show Sarabhai vs Sarabhai came on OTT platforms, memes on the show have been shared like wildfire. The most popular dialogue from the show is when Maya from the higher society corrects Monisha's language, always putting her down. Taking advantage of this, Tinder tweeted this meme on their account referring to how Monisha's mother-in-law would correct her when she says someone's dating.

Mumbai Police memes

Apart from protecting the city 24 hours, Mumbai Police is known to share some important messages through memes. Mumbai Police shared this meme on their Instagram handle informing people in a sarcastic way that those who do not follow the orders of the police, might end up in a locker.

Hera Pheri memes

Hera Pheri memes are always popular amongst the member community. In fact, there are Hera Pheri memes for each and every situation. Due to the COVID-19 lockdown, people have been stocking up food and other essentials. And this meme that went viral on the internet can be relatable to every individual.

Oil price memes

Recently, the prices of crude oil dropped down and in no time, the memes regarding this issue started surfing on the internet. One user shared this meme referring to a conversation he was having with his father about the dropping of oil price.

