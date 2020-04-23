Video: Alligator Ransacks Family's Backyard In South Carolina, Netizens Terrified

A family in Hilton Head, South Carolina, was left stunned after an alligator ransacked their backyard. It was the second visit by the alligator, locally known as Big George, who reportedly strolled away from its lagoon. Soon after the encounter Lossanda Family took to social media to post pictures and videos of the beast that have now taken the internet by storm

One particular video shows the ‘angry alligator’ tossing fire pit, knocking over the patio furniture and repeatedly tossing his tail at the wall. According to reports, the furious reptile wreaked havoc on the property and also broke a few things. Speaking about his experience, Fernando Losssanda reportedly said that the reptile was "very angry.” He further said that they saw alligators every day, but “never in the backyard knocking everything down." According to one report, Lossanda was at work when the reptile appeared after which his mother called him in panic and he rushed back.

Meanwhile, the social media post has left netizens astonished. One user wrote that it was a 'little too much' while many others were left terrified. Many others were surprised by the size of the reptile and suggested that it needed to be tranquilised. A user wrote, "That’s a huge gator. Glad they got him out." Meanwhile, one user had a different opinion, he wrote, ' Don't feel bad because he/she is probably just looking for a mate, but YIKES!!!"

'We need to be careful'

The alligator was eventually restrained and escorted back to the lagoon by four security guards, international media reported. Commenting on the whole incident, Lossanda said that as long as the reptile did not hurt anybody, "they just put him back in the water." He added that "This is his home, and he's not hurting anybody" before saying that they need to be careful.

