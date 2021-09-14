MET Gala 2021: US Representative AOC Wears 'Tax The Rich' Gown, Netizens Call It 'iconic'

In a bold move, the United States representative, Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, fondly known as AOC, turned heads after she wore a gown on the Met Gala's red carpet with a political message on it. The US Congresswoman grabbed eyeballs for her stunning white off-shoulder gown with "Tax The Rich" written in bold red. The political message by the Democratic leader was made on fashion's glitziest night, which was also her debut at the Met gala event.

People were not surprised to see her carry a political message but were in awe because of their daring attitude in a place full of rich spectators. Earlier, in 2019, AOC proposed taxing the wealthy Americans by up to 70 percent to help the Green New Deal. At her first Met Gala event, the 31-year-old looked stunning in her "Tax the Rich" gown, which was designed by Aurora James, director of Brother vellies. The US representative accessorized her outfit with hoops and a red bag that also read "Tax the Rich", completing her attire with a pair of red heels designed by James. Alexandria sported a neat ponytail along with bright flowers and bold makeup.

AOC's gown at the Met Gala soon went viral and evoked positive reactions from netizens. Some appreciated her bold look, while expressed their opinion, while others called it ironical. One user-supported AOC and wrote, "TAX THE RICH!!! Yes, girl. I love it. "Go BORICUA". Another fan wrote, "OMG I love her". A third person appreciated the idea of the congresswoman and said, "She's putting rich people on notice to their face." That's style. "

While other celebrities also made headlines for their "never seen before" looks, but actor Kim Kardashian looked the most unique on the Met Gala red carpet and was the most talked-about participant, triggering a flood of reactions on social media. Kardashian donned a head-to-toe black costume, and even her face was not visible, only her ponytail stood out from her elegant costume.

IMAGE: Instagram/Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez