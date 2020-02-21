Meteor Momentarily Turns Malaysian And Singaporean Skies Green, Watch

The skies of Malaysia and Singapore briefly flashed green due to a meteor on February 12. The incident was captured by a dashcam on a highway in Malaysia’s Johor Bahru at 5 am. Several residents across Singapore also witnessed the spectacle.

The 12-second long clip of the incident later surfaced on the internet which shows a flash of light lasting for a few seconds.

The video has been shared on Facebook by a page called All Singapore Stuff and has managed to garner over 4 lakh views. It has been captioned as, "Bright falling light JB Wah what fell from the sky this morning in Johor Bahru?”

Meteor fireball seen over Malaysia and Singapore: Some Malaysians and Singaporeans were lucky witnesses to a rare astronomical phenomenon when they saw a fireball fly through the sky, video of which has gone viral today. Dashcam footage of a meteor… https://t.co/vKw7UDZ0A0 pic.twitter.com/8tQs8AI8j4 — The Cartel (@Skowtura_Ini) February 14, 2020

Malaysia: A meteor lights up the heavens before exploding as it enter's earth's atmosphere. The huge fireball stunned drivers as it hurtled across the sky in Johor Bahru, Malaysia, 5am local time.A large ball of flames could be seen as the meteoroid,suddenly exploded.12-02-2020 pic.twitter.com/NDP1XNVx1G — Rowan Van Dijk (@Lastkombo) February 20, 2020

IMO confirms sightings

International Meteor Organisation also confirmed the sightings. According to the International Meteor Organisation, there were four sightings of the fireball over Johor and Singapore between 5 am and 5.02 am. As per the American Meteor Society, a fireball is defined as a meteor that appears brighter than the planet Venus, either in the morning or evening sky, when it enters earth’s atmosphere and burns up.

Camera captures exploding meteor

Similarly, a man's doorbell camera has miraculously captured an exploding meteor in Derby, in the United Kingdom. According to reports the homeowner that received a notification on his cell phone informing him of suspicious activity. The home-owner was surprised to find out the suspicious activity was actually a meteor crashing down and exploding in mid-air.

Gary Roger's doorbell camera shows footage of the meteor streaking across the sky before breaking up into smaller pieces. According to experts, the meteor was most probably a phenomenon called a bolide. A bolide is a large meteor that is usually very bright and explodes in the atmosphere.

