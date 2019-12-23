Best Places Around Mumbai To Witness Mesmerising Meteor Shower

If it's time for a meteor shower, you won't just need a telescope, binoculars, or a high mountain to have a "star gazing" party. You might need a warm sleeping bag and an alarm clock to wake you in the middle of the night. However, the dense cloud of pollution in the city rarely gives us a chance to witness these natural miracles. However, that does not mean you have to miss witnessing these meteor showers. There are several places around Mumbai where you can witness clear meteor shower. Check them out here-

Also Read | United Kingdom: Big Ben Could Chime To Mark Brexit Day On January 31

Best places around Mumbai to watch a meteor shower

Lonavala

Lonavala is a town and a hill station in the Pune district in the Indian state of Maharashtra. It is about 96 km to the east of Mumbai. From the Pune suburbs, local trains are available from Pune Junction. Both the Mumbai-Pune Expressway as well as the Mumbai-Bengaluru highway pass through Lonavala. Lonavala and the adjacent Khandala are twin hill stations 622 metres (2,041 ft) meters above sea level, in the Sahyadri ranges that demarcate the Deccan Plateau and the Konkan coast. The hill station sprawls over an approximate area of 38 square kilometres. Tourism peaks during the monsoon season. These hill-stations are amongst the best places around Mumbai to witness meteor showers, during monsoon and winters.

Also Read | Highest Deforestation In Amazon Tribal Lands Since 2008: ISA Study

Also Read | Indonesia Forest Fires Cost $5.2 Bn In Economic Losses: World Bank

Matheran

Matheran is a hill station and a municipal council in Karjat Tahsil in the Raigad district in the Indian state of Maharashtra. Matheran is part of the Mumbai Metropolitan Region. Matheran is one of the smallest hill stations in India, but still beautiful. It is located on the Western Ghats range at an elevation of around 2,625 feet above the sea level. It is about 90 km from Mumbai, and 120 km from Pune. Matheran means "forest on the forehead" (of the mountains) is an eco-sensitive region, declared by the Ministry of Environment, Forest and Climate Change, Government of India. The forest type of Matheran is semi-evergreen forests. The trees are evergreen, making the plateau forests very dense and even congested in places. The forests show vegetation in the top, middle and ground storey. The trees form a cover over a large variety of shade-loving herbs, climbers, ferns and mosses. The place is amongst the most beautiful places and around Mumbai to witness meteor showers.

Also Read | Jaipur: Leopard Caught By Forest Officials After 21-hour Search