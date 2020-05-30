Mexico: Archaeologists discover 200-year-old shipwreck in 'nightmare reef'

Archaeologists in Mexico have found the remains of a 200-year-old shipwreck on the country’s Caribbean coast, international media reported citing Mexico International Institute of Anthropology and History. According to reports, the remains of the ship were discovered in waters of Banco Chinchorro atoll reef, located about 35 kilometres from the town of Majahual. According to reports, the wreck has been named after Manuel Polanco, a fisherman who first spotted it and reported it to the authorities.

19th-century British ship

Following the discovery, the archaeologists are now speculating about the details of the ship. Many have reportedly opined that it was an 18th or 19th-century British ship. Meanwhile, others have now identified an anchor, cannon, pig iron ingots amongst the remains. The archaeologists are now teaming up the Caribbean discovery with the remains of other shipwrecks.

Read: From A Cruise To 'ghost Ship': Eerie Journey Of Cannibal Rat-infested MV Lyubov Orlova

Read: SpaceX Launch Schedule: Here's A Detail Lead Up Until Spaceship's Maiden Launch

According to reports, the archaeologists are of the opinion that the ship sank after hitting the Chinchorro Bank, which was colloquially known as "Nightmare reef" or "Sleep-robbing reef" because of the dangers it posed to seafarers. A total of 70 shipwrecks have been found in the area until now.

Meanwhile, many people on the internet have speculated it to be MV Lyubov Orlova -the ghost ship. The Russian cruise was made for a glittering journey around the world, instead, it turned into a 'rat-infested ghost ship' which haunted people throughout decades. In 2014, there were rumours that the ‘Ghost ship’ was slowing making its way towards Britain. In 2016, Scottish residents reported of a sighting of a ship matching the description of the 300ft vessel. There have been many ‘sightings’ of the ghost ship. Back in 2013, the MV Lyubov Orlova was spotted 1,300 nautical miles off the coast of Ireland and then again later in the year. In 2017, the wreck was beached in the California coast marking the latest sightings.

Read: SpaceX's Starship SN4 Prototype Launch Vehicle Explodes In Texas

Read: Trump 'very Saddened' By Relationship With China

Representative image, credits: noaa/Unsplash

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.