COVID-19 Crisis: Michigan Couple Get More Than 100 Cardboard Cutouts As Wedding Guests

A Michigan couple reportedly received more than 100 cardboard cutouts to pose as stand-ins for the family and friends from a packaging company after family and friends could not attend the wedding due to the stay-at-home measure amid coronavirus outbreak.

According to reports, Amy Simonson and Dan Stuglik’s wedding was obstructed after the lockdown orders were issued by the state government. Therefore, Menasha Packaging Co. in Coloma designed a couple of hundreds of cut-outs that resembled the guests who had to cancel the wedding plans. The cardboard humans ranged from tall and short, young and old, with long hair, short hair, and ponytails.

Ted Harris, customer service and design manager at Menasha told a media outlet, “Stuglik was just looking for a general person shape, but I was able to make a little bit more realistic audience for them”, indicating that he just got creative with the idea, which was self-driven. Stuglik, a Coloma Township police officer, had reportedly asked the company to create artificial guests so his fiance wasn’t upset on her big day without the guests in the picture. “I wanted to do something (creative) so she wouldn’t walk down the aisle to an empty church,” he said. “That was a painful part, that her wedding was being stripped away from her, but Menasha helped bring a little back.”

Read: Coronavirus Survivors Donate Blood Plasma To Help Sick People Fight The Pandemic

Read: 55-yr-old Man, Son Test Positive For Coronavirus In Noida; Total Cases 50

Lockdown effective April 6

As cases of COVID-19 cases spiked in Michigan and several deaths were recorded statewide, Governor Gretchen Whitmer was expected to announce a lockdown measure or “shelter in place” order for Michigan at 11 am as of April 6, according to media reports. Under the order, the non-essential movement across the state will be restricted and people will be allowed to leave their homes only under limited circumstances. The governor ordered in a press conference that residents must adhere to social distancing measures as recommended by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, US.

Read: SC Stays Raj HC Order For Not Listing Bail Pleas During Coronavirus Lockdown

Read: Video: Kolkata Police Sing 'Bela Bose' Song To Cheer Residents Amid Coronavirus Lockdown

(With AP inputs)

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.