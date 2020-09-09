'Small Creature With Bold Spirit': Mongoose Pulls Down Snake From Tree; Watch Video

A spine chilling battle between mongoose and snake has now taken the internet by storm. Shared by Office of Deputy Conservator of Forests, West Nashik Division, Maharashtra, the 45-second clip shows a mongoose leaping on a tree to get hold its its ‘arch-enemy’, a snake. The thrilling video has once again testified the mongoose’s ability to win over serpents.

In the video, a mongoose could be seen standing beneath a tree. Parallelly, a snake could be seen peacefully resting on the same tree. However, the tranquil video turns into a furious one after the mongoose, known for hunting snakes spots the reptile. Without losing time, the agile mongoose jumps onto three, eventually tugging on the reptile. After a few moments of struggle and the snake holding firmly to the branch, the mongoose is finally able to bring the snake. In conclusion, the clip shows the mongoose successfully scurring the serpentine away despite the opposition.

The smaller the creature, the bolder its spirit

Survival of the Fittest#wildearth #wildlife #greenscreen pic.twitter.com/wFLnGSRh3a — DCF West Nashik (@wnashik_forest) September 8, 2020

Since shared, the video has been viewed over three thousand times. Dubbed as ‘survival of the fittest’ by the DCF office, the clip has managed to rack up over comments and likes since shared initially.

Video wins internet

I cannot make out what the small creature is. I see the snake but the small one is out of focus. — Crankee Yankee AuntChristine™️ 💙🧢🧡 (@YankeeCrankee) September 8, 2020

This is the wonderful creation of Omnipotent Almighty God.. The deadly snake died just in seconds while he was reposing.. That's nature.. — Alok Sinha (@Versatile_Alok) September 9, 2020

wow...how precisely it went for the neck. Like an inch here or there and Mr Mongoose himself would have got a bite.



Not sure if the snake was poisons thought?@vivek4wild — Raghavendra S (@ragh_twt) September 8, 2020

Wow caught that snake with Pinpoint accuracy. — Arrakkal Puthanaveetil Janish (@ArrakkalJanish) September 8, 2020

Was that cobra ? — Shweta Phadnaik (@SPhadnaik) September 8, 2020

Just a few days ago, a video of an intense fight between a porcupine and a snake from the wild surfaced on social media platforms. The 11-second-clip shared by IFS Officer Sudha Ramen shows the porcupine, who found itself in a fix after encountering the snake, not conceding to defeat. Instead, the rodent can be seen using its quills at the right time to fight the reptile.

In the video, one can also see the snake slithering towards the porcupine in a bid to bite it, however, the rodent instantly turns its back. Porcupine’s quills, the sharp thorns, are also seen piercing the snake, while the reptile withdrew itself and turned away to escape. The IFS Officer, while sharing the clip also urged internet users to ‘watch and learn’.

