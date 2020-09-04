4-feet Snake Pulled Out From Woman's Mouth In Russia; Twitterati In Shock

A spine-chilling video of a 4-feet-long snake pulled out from a woman's mouth has recently surfaced on the internet and has left many shocked. The viral video is said to be from Russia, wherein the medics are seen performing an operation to pull out the snake while the woman lies unconscious. It has been reported that the snake crawled into the woman's mouth while she was fast asleep.

Twitterati divided; claim the creature to be a 'parasite'

A couple of days back, the horrific video surfaced on Twitter and soon went viral with many having a mixed opinion about the creature that was pulled out of the woman's mouth. However, the video itself is enough to give anyone goosebumps as the doctor uses an object to pull the snake out of her mouth while the patient lies unconscious on the hospital bed. As the video proceeds, a 4-feet-long snake is pulled out of the Russian woman's mouth and horror on the nurse's face is quite evident as she steps back for a minute to digest the fact and squeals before taking it out with her hands to put in the medical bin.

Medics pull out 4 feet Snake from a woman's throat after the animal crawled into her mouth while she slept.



The incident happened in Russia.#LayconNeedsYou II #BiggieForgiveErica II Adele II #BBTolanibaj pic.twitter.com/kN5bisWrcA — BBNaija and other updates (@ngoziclara) August 31, 2020

Although the video claims the aforementioned facts, they are yet to be confirmed. Soon after the video started doing rounds on the internet, it divided Twitterati into two groups. While the majority of them were terrified after watching the video and were confused as to how the snake crawled in her mouth, many rubbished the claims of the creature being a snake and suggested that it was a parasite instead.

One user shared some details in his tweet and wrote, "It's not a snake but a parasite, Ascaris sp. They can get really large. The human stomach is no home for a snake, especially as it secretes hydrochloric acid. Yet more information that demonises snakes and catches out those that don't know any better".

While the identity of the woman is unknown as of yet, she is said to be from Levashi in Dagestan, which is a rural locality situated in a mountainous region. According to a report from Daily Mail, the creature removed out of her body looks bigger, which makes it hard to tell if it was actually a snake or a parasite. The outlet also reported that the locals from the village, especially senior citizens and children, have been advised to refrain from sleeping outdoors after this bizarre incident took place.

