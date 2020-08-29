Video Of A Confused Snake Eating Itself Will Give You Goosebumps | Watch

A video of a snake eating itself has left the netizens with goosebumps. Uploaded by Indian Forest Service official, Susanta Nanda, the video shows a snake biting its own tail. Nanda remarks that the snakes who eat other snakes often tend to confuse its own tail with another snake and end up eating itself. In the caption of the video, he has used the greek term, ‘ouroboros’ which depicts a snake swallowing its own tail.

Snake depicts the 'ouroboros' perfectly

The 32 seconds short clip captures the rare moment as it begins with the snake curled up with its own tail in its mouth. Further into the video, we see a hand applying a liquid substance on the snake’s mouth which helps it to leave the tail. As soon as the liquid is applied, the snake pulls out the tail out of its mouth, getting back to its normal self. According to the caption of the video, the video is a perfect example of the eternal cycle of life and death.

Snakes who eat other snakes will confuse their own tail for another snake and will end up eating itself.



There is a greek word for it called ouroboros and it symbolizes the eternal cycle of life and death.



Source: SM pic.twitter.com/rItHC5V782 — Susanta Nanda IFS (@susantananda3) August 28, 2020

Baffled by the video, netizens bombarded the comment section. The video has invited over 12K views with 1K likes and 270 Retweets and comments. Curious about the Greek mythology, one user wrote, "Didn’t know Greek mythology too had the concept of eternal cycle of birth and death". Talking about dogs, one user wrote, "Sir it happens with dogs also. I feel during my clinical phase when we did intestinal anastomosis and after few days when wound is about to heal, due to itching dog opened the sutures and ate his own intestines...". Tweeples have also Retweeted the video with their own captions.

(Image Credits: Twitter/SusantaNanda3)

