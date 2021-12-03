Monkey's Grooming Session At A Salon Leaves Netizens In Splits; WATCH

Social media has a plethora of adorable videos featuring animals showing off their cute antiques, which can hook the users for hours. Similarly, a video has emerged on social media platforms where a monkey is seen getting a trim at a salon, leaving viewers stunned. Shared by IPS officer Rupin Sharma on Twitter, the clip shows a monkey seated on a chair in front of a mirror at the salon.

In the 45-second clip, the monkey in a salon is seen covered with a cloth, and the hairdressers comb his facial hair and then start trimming it using an electric trimmer. A group of people around are seen capturing the funny incident on their mobile phones. Interestingly, the patience shown by the monkey while getting a trim is the most amazing part of the video. "Ab Lag rahe smart," read the caption of the video.

Watch viral video of Monkey in a salon for a grooming session

Ever since it went on Twitter, the post has accumulated hundreds of thousands of views, followed by a flood of comments. Netizens were completely surprised to see the monkey getting a haircut. One Twitterati wrote "Kya baat hai" while another person said, "Monkeys also take this grooming business seriously," While another joked, "Monkey decided to change hairstyle and that changes winking face with tongue... in front of you." with tears of joy". A fourth user's comment read, "Nicely done." Meanwhile, many users have pointed out a concern that what would happen if the monkey suddenly snatches the trimmer?

Monkey Viral Video: Monkey and baby girl snatch phone from each other

In a similar incident, a video surfaced on social media platforms showing a baby girl and a monkey fighting over a phone. The video is currently doing rounds on social media. A little girl was playing with the mobile phone when a monkey approached and took the phone away from her hand. The primate curiously looked at the device before the girl took it back. However, the money did not like this and again snatched the phone again.

Image: Twitter/@Rupinsharmaips