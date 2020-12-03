Monolith Curiosity Now Turns Into A Meme Fest As Netizens Bombard Social Media

Multiple Monoliths have appeared at several locations across the United States and Europe. However, the mystery has now become a new meme trend on social media, with netizens sharing hilarious memes all across. This happened after a Monolith appeared at Pine Mountain in Atascadero, California, just a few days after Monoliths were seen in Utah, and then Romania.

The city was made aware of the object and currently, there is no information regarding its future. It is possible that it may fall when pushed. The monolith is similar to the one recently found in the desert in Utah, US, which has now disappeared. However, it is being considered as slightly slimmer. Out of curiosity, dozens of hikers made a trek above the mountain to view the object. Even though the object was welded together, it did not show any welding marks. Also, it appears to be hollow at both the top and the bottom.

Monolith Meme Fest

The memes which have gone viral on social media see the Monolith in various forms. While few take it to be a drive-through McDonalds, others have used edits and made it into Tom from the very famous cartoon series ‘Tom & Jerry’. Amazon also participated in the meme fest when it shared an image on its official Twitter handle where the Monolith is looking like an Amazon delivery box. Let's have a look at few of the memes:

BREAKING: Monolith Inexplicably Returns... With Stories pic.twitter.com/If61Aj0iaC — Tim Quirino (@timquirino) November 30, 2020

Good Monolith meme https://t.co/ygC0EZcX0U — Kyle Rinker (@Kyrinker) December 2, 2020

Monolith, more like 🔥Monolit🔥lmaooo pic.twitter.com/IBX8yu4qje — my uncle’s meme stash (@myunclesmemes) December 1, 2020

We can neither confirm nor deny that we had anything to do with the disappearance. 😉 pic.twitter.com/GdDQSfBYZE — Amazon (@amazon) December 2, 2020

Monolith mystery solved: it's a beer fridge pic.twitter.com/AD7SQwDe6g — Budweiser (@budweiserusa) December 1, 2020

Shit, the Monolith has reappeared in my kitchen pic.twitter.com/pKpaZWYsfI — Joe Lepore (@jplepore) December 2, 2020

Monolith in Utah

A similar metal ram was discovered in Utah on November 18 by officers from the Utah Department of Public Safety’s Aero Bureau. The officials were flying by helicopter, helping the Division of Wildlife Resources count bighorn sheep in southeastern Utah, when they spotted what seemed right out of ‘2001: A Space Odyssey’. The helicopter pilot, Bret Hutchings, had said that the monolith has been about the “strangest thing” that he came across in all his years of flying.

