Mysterious Utah Monolith Was Removed By Four Men Within ‘minutes’, Says Eyewitness

The mysterious metal monolith, which became the focus of the international attention after it was found in a remote section of the Utah desert, was removed by four unidentified men. While taking to Instagram, photographer Ross Bernards from Colorado wrote a detailed post where he gave an eye-witness account of how four men came and dismantled the structure and took it away on a wheelbarrow. Bernards also shared several pictures of the incident of the men breaking down the monolith.

The tall metal monolith was originally spotted by a team of officers flying by in a helicopter helping out the wildlife division count bighorn sheep in southeastern Utah. The team had inspected the metal ram and Pilot Bret Hutchins even said that the structure was between 10 and 12 feet high. The monolith did not seem like it was randomly fallen from the sky but had been deliberately placed there.

While taking to social media, the Colorado-based photographer said that he and his friends drove for six hours to reach the remote spot in Utah in a bid to examine the monolith from close quarters. While explaining the sequence of events, Bernards said that after reaching the location, he clicked a series of glowy, moonlit pictures in which the monolith glistened against the red cliffs and deep blue of the night sky. He went on write that around the time when he decided to leave the place, four men arrived and they started giving the monolith hard shoves.

After a few pushes, the men successfully broke the monolith down and took the parts in a wheelbarrow. Bernards said that one of them, while leaving with the wheelbarrow, even glanced back at them and said, “Leave no trace”. Further, Bernards explained his decision of not stopping the four men because he agreed with the four unidentified men. He mentioned how he saw people trying to get a glimpse of the structure, thereby crowding up a space that was for so long left alone and wasn’t being congested and polluted by the public. He finishes off by saying how he believes “mother nature is an artist, it’s best to leave the art in the wild to her”.

Monolith disappears in Romania

Meanwhile, a monolith identical to the one found in Utah appeared on a hillside in Romania but has now vanished. According to a journalist of a local newspaper, the monolith was apparently made by a bad welder. He said that now all that remains in Romania is just a small hole covered by rocky soil.

According to the Daily Mail, the metal ram was found on BatcaDoamnei Hill in the city of Piatra Neamt, which is situated in Romania's north-eastern Neamt County, on 26 November. Officials have said that they still do not know who the monolith belongs to, but they have launched an investigation into why it’s there. The newly found monolith has a height around four metres and it was discovered close to Petrodava Dacian Fortress, which is a well-known archaeological landmark. The shiny metal ram has appeared just metres away with one side facing Mount Ceahlau, known so-called as the Holy Mountain. There is a lot unknown around the discoveries of these strange objects.

