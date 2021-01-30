Morgan Freeman Shares Bernie Sanders Meme With 'Shawshank Redemption' Twist

Prominent Hollywood actor Morgan Freeman on January 29 shared a deleted scene from the 1994 American drama film The Shawshank Redemption with a Bernie Sanders meme twist. Taking to his official Instagram handle, Freeman uploaded a cut scene from the period prison drama, inserting the mittens meme of the Vermont Senator, sparking humour online. The 79-year-old superimposed senator’s inauguration image from US President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris became meme fodder after Sander’s crossed-legged relaxed posture, his brown Burton coat, and home woven mittens took the internet by storm. Ever since it was captured, the internet photoshopped Sander’s iconic image, transporting him across time and space, into the iconic paintings, historical moments, anime art covers, as well as popular Hollywood movies.

Freeman, on Friday, jumped the wagon along with other Hollywood celebrities like Mark Hamill, Reese Witherspoon, Kerry Washington, Susan Kelechi Watson, and many more as he shared a comical, notably a deleted scene from his movie adaptation of Stephen King novella Rita Hayworth and Shawshank Redemption. Alongside the edited photograph with Bernie Sanders’ meme, the Hollywood's legendary actor wrote: “Sharing a deleted scene from #ShawshankRedemption with Bernie, Andy Dufresne and Ellis Boyd ‘Red’ Redding.” The 83-year-old actor shared the Sanders meme into a scene from his movie on Twitter, intriguing his audience as he upped the Sanders meme game. The Senator, in the photo, can be seen comfortably sitting in his popular brown parka and recycled wool mittens in between Andy Dufresne and Ellis Boyd "Red" Redding.

Crocheted Amigurumi pattern bernie doll

Earlier similarly, a Bernie Sanders crocheted doll took the internet by storm after a Texas woman handcrafted the Vermont senator’s now-viral posture with his handmade mittens in a classic Amigurumi pattern. The doll was put for bidding on eBay for ‘Meals on Wheels’ fundraiser, Bernie’s charity program in his home state of Vermont to feed the old age, vulnerable and low waged senior citizens.

Taking to her official Instagram handle, the crotchet artist shared now-viral images of the Bernie Sanders inaugural image replica doll, that left the internet ‘wowing’ the artwork. “I already had a Bernie Sanders pattern that I wrote a year ago and now I’m editing it to include the jacket and mittens,” the artist wrote on her page Tobey Time Crotchet. “I saw on the news a reporter asked him about his mittens and you know what he said? Fashion. Every American needs their $2,000 check,” she further wrote alongside the picture of the Bernie doll.

