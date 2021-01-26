'He's There': Puzzle Revamped With Bernie Sanders' Meme, Netizens Try To Spot Him

Days after Vermont Senator Bernie Sanders’ appearance at US President Joe Biden’s inauguration, the viral meme fest about placing him in different scenarios has still not faded. Instead, one of the internet users took the viral trend to another level by making him part of a Twitter game where netizens had to spot Sanders’ meme picture. The game was reportedly inspired by the classic British series of children’s puzzle books called ‘Where’s Wally’ created by English illustrated Martin Handford, called 'Where's Waldo?' in North America.

Netizens with username @floppy_llama, shared the picture of a crowded animated beach with Senator’s hidden somewhere and asked followers to ‘find Bernie’. The Twitter post has now garnered at least 212.4k likes with thousands of people either finding Sanders or sharing other thoughts about the post. Take a look:

Find Bernie and yes he is there and don’t ruin it for other people lol pic.twitter.com/vrOQ8Y4K5y — ✨🍄 Erica 🍄✨ (@floppy_llama) January 23, 2021

Bernie and Waldo pic.twitter.com/ZnL76PxQrq — Flare Wintermoon (@YggdrasilsChamp) January 25, 2021

Sanders reacts to viral meme trend

Sanders minimalistic styling at the presidential inauguration went viral on social media has finally reacted to the memes and jokes that followed. Sanders appeared on the television show 'Late Night With Seth Meyers' when he was asked whether he has seen the memes that were trending on social media over the mittens that he was wearing during the swearing-in ceremony on January 20. Sanders humorously replied to host Seth Meyers that he has seen all the memes on social media.

"I was just sitting there trying to keep warm, trying to pay attention to what was going on," Sanders told Meyers. When the Vermont politician was asked if has seen the one with 'Sex and the City' girls, he laughingly said, "Yes". Sanders went on to praise the woman who sent him the mittens. Sanders said that the woman has been somewhat overwhelmed by the response she has been getting after it exploded on social media. "What was really nice, Seth, was the woman who made the mittens lives in Essex Junction, Vermont. She is a school teacher and a very, very nice person, and she has been somewhat overwhelmed with the kind of attention that is being shown to her mittens," Sanders said.

