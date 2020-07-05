Moscow Erects Monument In Honour Of Delivery Persons Who Fed People Through Lockdown

During the coronavirus pandemic, doctors and nurses have accumulated praises for their selfless service in the face of the deadly virus. However, Moscow recently celebrated different frontline workers who are the unsung heroes at the frontlines of the Coronavirus battle. Moscow erected a new monument celebrating the delivery men and women who braved the virus to help people cope with the stringent self-isolation regime.

Tribute to tireless deliverymen and women

According to reports, the statue has been designed by artist Alexei Garikovich. The three meters tall features the form of a standing man hollowed out from a sheet of metal. Besides the structure, there is also an inscription that reads ‘Dedicated to those who made self-isolation possible’. The structure is dedicated to all those delivery persons who braved the virus in order to delivered food, groceries and other essentials to residents so that the COVID-19 lockdown could be successful.

As per reports, the monument has been commissioned by 5 major retailers: Ozon, Perekrestok.ru, Azbuka Vkusa, Dodo Pizza and Delivery Club. It will now stand as a testament to the 60,000 delivery men and women who worked during the lockdown at a time when the demand for delivery services skyrocketed.

Crisis in Russia worsens

With a rapid surge of the disease nationwide, Russia initiated the clinical trials of a vaccine to combat the looming health crisis as early as last month. Country's health ministry said in a statement that at least two forms of the vaccine developed by the Moscow-based Gamaleya research institute — liquid and powder for injections — commenced its trials on two separate groups of volunteers that contained 38 people each. Meanwhile, the government in Russia reopened the cafes and restaurants, museums and zoos, and most outdoor premises to the public despite the tremendous rise in the infections, according to reports.

Russia has recently suspended the coronavirus restrictions that were in place to curb the virus in an attempt to get people back to work and to revive Russia’s economy. Russia has reported 673,564 positive coronavirus cases and currently has the third-highest number of coronavirus infected in the world. The country also has a death toll of 10,011 according to the John Hopkins University coronavirus data centre.

