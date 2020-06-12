Mother Elephant Removes Branch Blocking Her Newborn's Way, Video Wins Internet

The bond between a mother and her child is not only the strongest but also unconditional. A mother, regardless of the species, would go to any extent to save her children. A recent clip of a mother elephant removing a branch so that its newborn calf could walk has provided testimony to it.

'Only for the few hours old champion'

The short clip that has taken the internet by storm shows an elephant mother and her calf crossing a swamp. Further in the clip, the mother tusker could be seen using its trunk to remove a branch from the way so that its offspring could march ahead. The mother continues lifting the branch for a few seconds and makes sure that her calf safely moves ahead.

Mother’s will not tolerate slightest of obstacles on the way of their kid. It removes the branch from the way for its few hours old little champion.

Adorable elephants and cute calf’s are always fascinating🙏



( Old video. From a friend as WA) pic.twitter.com/bf9CVFPl4G — Susanta Nanda (@susantananda3) June 12, 2020

The clip was shared by IFS officer Susanta Nanda who wrote that mothers will not tolerate slightest of obstacles on the way of their kid. Since shared the 32-second clip has captured everybody's attention hand has been viewed over seven thousand times. The adorable gesture has also garnered over one thousand likes and multiple comments

The only ambition left in my life now is to hug a baby elephant 🤗 — Smita🇮🇳 (@DikshitSmita) June 12, 2020

Elephant calves are fascinating. Dancing around from the moment they are born! 😃



Agreed, the gestation period is 2.5 times that of humans, but still!! — Nandita Warrier (@WarrierNandita) June 12, 2020

Mother & child is always a very special relationship whether humans or animals! 🐘😊☺️🤗 — Sanghamitra Malik (@Ilovehyderabad) June 12, 2020

Moms and their babies are the cutest to watch in animal kingdom... — Poltu (@Poltu49603795) June 12, 2020

Such heartwarming♥️ — Sajeda Akhtar (@Sajeda_Akhtar) June 12, 2020

In a similar video, an adorable video of a baby elephant has now internet users with a warm and fuzzy feeling. The short clip of Maktao, the baby elephant, engaged in a very special 'mission' to get back to the bottles of milk has left netizens in awe. The video shared by Sheldrick Wildlife, which is a rescue, rehabilitation and release centre for baby tuskers shows Maktao drinking milk from a big feeding bottle.

