Video: Baby Elephant Drinks Milk From Big Feeding Bottle, Netizens All Hearts

A short clip of Maktao, the baby elephant, engaged in a very special ‘mission’ to get back to the bottles of milk has left netizens in awe.

An adorable video of a baby elephant has yet again left internet users with a warm and fuzzy feeling. A short clip of Maktao, the baby elephant, engaged in a very special ‘mission’ to get back to the bottles of milk has left netizens in awe. The video shared by Sheldrick Wildlife, which is a rescue, rehabilitation and release centre for baby tuskers shows Maktao drinking milk from a big feeding bottle. 

In the 39-second-clip, one can see Maktao running behind a person, who is probably a keeper at the centre. The duo can then be seen entering into an enclosure after which the camera pans inside the place and the adorable scene of Maktao drinking milk from the feeding bottle unfolds. The wildlife centre in the caption also informed that the ‘orphans’ sleep in stockades in a bid to offer them ‘warmth and protection’. 

Netizens all hearts 

Shared on June 10, the short clip has garnered over 12,000 views and thousands of likes. With several comments, internet users can’t stop gushing over the cuteness of the baby elephants. While one Twitter user called the elephant a ‘little hungry guy’, others wrote, “So darn cute!”. One user also said, “There is nothing cuter than a baby elephant”, while another added, “Ah, my favourite sight of the day - running for the milk!”. 

