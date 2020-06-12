Video: Baby Elephant Drinks Milk From Big Feeding Bottle, Netizens All Hearts

An adorable video of a baby elephant has yet again left internet users with a warm and fuzzy feeling. A short clip of Maktao, the baby elephant, engaged in a very special ‘mission’ to get back to the bottles of milk has left netizens in awe. The video shared by Sheldrick Wildlife, which is a rescue, rehabilitation and release centre for baby tuskers shows Maktao drinking milk from a big feeding bottle.

In the 39-second-clip, one can see Maktao running behind a person, who is probably a keeper at the centre. The duo can then be seen entering into an enclosure after which the camera pans inside the place and the adorable scene of Maktao drinking milk from the feeding bottle unfolds. The wildlife centre in the caption also informed that the ‘orphans’ sleep in stockades in a bid to offer them ‘warmth and protection’.

Maktao is on a mission to get back quickly for one of two bottles of milk. Orphans at our Nursery sleep in stockades to offer warmth & protection during the night, and explore the protected forest by day with their Keepers. Meet the herd at: https://t.co/2AIu1Bjokn pic.twitter.com/7xVRS1XUxc — Sheldrick Wildlife (@SheldrickTrust) June 10, 2020

READ: Elon Musk Simply Tweets "lol" And Sends His Twitter Fans Into A Complete Frenzy

Netizens all hearts

Shared on June 10, the short clip has garnered over 12,000 views and thousands of likes. With several comments, internet users can’t stop gushing over the cuteness of the baby elephants. While one Twitter user called the elephant a ‘little hungry guy’, others wrote, “So darn cute!”. One user also said, “There is nothing cuter than a baby elephant”, while another added, “Ah, my favourite sight of the day - running for the milk!”.

I love these babies so much! — Elizabeth C Madsen (@ElizMadsen) June 10, 2020

You’re truly doing God’s work in saving what can be saved of this planet’s riches. — Braynsford (@Braynsford1) June 10, 2020

How adorable these elephants are. — Coleen Ockletree (@COckletree) June 10, 2020

READ: Good News: From Man Helping Monkey To Dog Being 'best Companion', Read 5 Cheerful Stories

There is nothing cuter than a baby elephant — Sue Breen living Strong & well in NYS CPP Logical (@SueBreen6) June 11, 2020

Aren't they just the most precious thing on the planet 😍 — Sophie Child (@SophieJChild) June 10, 2020

All your baby elephants thrive with the kindness, patience and love from all your caretakers! 🍼🐘💕 — Anne von Kreuter (@AvK17) June 11, 2020

My favorite part of the day when they get their bottles of milk. Sweetest scene😌🍼🐘💛 — Corky (@Corky40871083) June 11, 2020

READ: VIRAL: Farmer Takes Revenge From Locust After Crops Being Destroyed, Makes It Plough Field

READ: What Is #ShareTheMicNow Campaign? How Is It Related To The Black Lives Matter Movement?

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.