Bihar Man Gives His Entire Property Worth Rs 5 Crore To 2 Elephants, Netizens Applaud

In an unusual incident, a Bihar man wrote his will and transferred his property worth Rs 5 crore to his two elephants, Moti and Rani. The incident has stunned the internet after Akhtar Imam, an animal lover bestowed his wealth to the animals instead of humans citing “trust issues”.

According to ANI, Akhtar has been living and taking care of two of his beloved pets Moti and Rani since the age of 12. The man has also dedicated an animal welfare trust in their names, therefore, after he wrote his will for the elephants to acquire his property worth Rs 5 crores in case of his demise, the trust would ensure the safety and well being of the elephants he is exceedingly fond of. "Once, there was an attempt of murder made against me. At that time the elephants saved me. When some miscreants armed with pistols tried to enter my room my elephant started trumpeting. It woke me up and I was able to shout and raise an alarm due to which the miscreants ran away," Akhtar said.

Bihar: Akhtar Imam, an animal lover from Patna, gives his entire property to his two elephants Moti & Rani. He says, "Animals are faithful, unlike humans. I've worked for the conservation of elephants for many years. I don't want that after my death my elephants are orphaned". pic.twitter.com/W64jYsED33 — ANI (@ANI) June 10, 2020

Netizens laud the man

Users on Twitter liked the post over 14.5k times. While some were rendered shocked at the man’s selfless yet erratic behaviour, the others called his actions “humanity”. “That's the difference between Kerala and Bihar humanity,” wrote a user. “Rare ppl. But he is right. Animals are much much much better than Humans,” wrote the second.

jo smile bnde ke face pr hai, wahi btati hai kitna sukun hai in animals ki seva krke — Manish Soni🇮🇳 (@manibhaii16) June 10, 2020

"Animals are faithful unlike humans" Really made sense — Richie Rich (@PlzPadhaiKar) June 10, 2020

Smile dekho uncle ki🤩🤩

Bahut hi badhiya news — Professor buddy🌈 (@ColFool_) June 10, 2020

Now imagine someone saying Bihar is illiterate and Kerala is most literate state.. — Pregnant Sumaiya Tara (@HinduRashttra) June 10, 2020

Very happy to see the smile on face of Akhtar imam sahib .

bezubaan jaanwar ki seva karna bahut achi baat hai ..Rab tohanu chardikla bakshe ....Waheguru ji ka khalsa ,waheguru ji ki fateh . — ਪ੍ਰਿਤਪਾਲ ਸਿੰਘ ਬੈਂਸ ☬☬ (@bains_pritpal) June 10, 2020

True human are beyond religion and politics. — Mushak मूषक ‏موش عک (@lord_mushak) June 10, 2020

Oooohoh गज़ब 😊😊😊❤️❤️❤️ — Poonam Singh 🇮🇳 (@PoonamRathore25) June 10, 2020

So elephants are just huge Labradors, the way this one is enjoying bathing. — Gautam (@Shivadelic) June 10, 2020

For the last 10 years, the man had been living solitary away from his wife and children for who he wrote the rest half of his property. The remaining property, worth over Rs 5 crore, includes farms, houses, and bank balance, which he has named as the elephants as the sole proprietors. As per the news agency report, Akhtar alleged that his own family members and loved ones despised him for his act and threatened to sell the animals to the smugglers. Therefore, the man appealed to Bihar's Chief Conservator and Patna Police for assistance.

