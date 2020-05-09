Mumbai Police Say 'Don't Pick A Card Against Humanity...', Netizens Praise 'fantastic Job'

As Mumbai continues to be the worst-hit city with the novel Coronavirus, the Mumbai Police are trying their best to spread awareness about the virus with their creative posts that enlighten the netizens. On Saturday, Mumbai police through their official Twitter account shared another post that read as "Don't pick a card against humanity. Pick all to stand with it".

The post has several cards for Humanity, one of the black cards in the post has an incomplete sentence that reads as 'Everyone calls you a superhero because you __________. The remaining white cards have various answers to the empty blank with options like, stay indoors, wash hands at regular intervals, Maintain social distancing outdoors, wear a mask outdoors and didn't forward the fake news.

Don't pick a card against humanity.

Pick all to stand with it.#CardsForHumanity#TakingOnCorona pic.twitter.com/eo7oLUi4xX — Mumbai Police (@MumbaiPolice) May 9, 2020

Twitterattis applauded the Mumbai police for their efforts in tackling the coronavirus situation in Mumbai. A user wrote "Mumbai Police you guys are doing a fantastic job to save our Unity. Please keep it up as unity is our straight and we have to save it in this critical time. Thank you". while another user expressed her gratitude to the police.

@MumbaiPolice you guys are doing fantastic job to save our Unity. Please keep it up as unity is our straight and we have to save it in this critical time. Thank you. — joy (@SDey83) May 9, 2020

Mumbai police ko meri taraf se thanks — SHILPI Gautam (@SHILPIG94897210) May 9, 2020

