Ivanka Trump's Personal Assistant Tests Positive For Coronavirus: Report

As cases of COVID-19 continue to emerge in US officials, US President's daughter Ivanka Trump's personal assistant has tested positive for deadly coronavirus. A source familiar with the case has told CNN that the assistant who works in the personal capacity of the US President Donald Trump's daughter and adviser was not seen around Ivanka for several weeks. The COVID-19 positive personal assistant has been working remotely for nearly two months. Since Ivanka's assistant was asymptomatic, she was only tested out of caution. Ivanka Trump and husband Jared Kushner have tested negative for coronavirus on May 8.

In another case of coronavirus in the White House while Donald Trump is pushing for the country to be reopened, the press secretary of US Vice President Mike Pence, Katie Miller also tested positive of COVID-19 disease on May 8. A day before that, US military member who works as one of the personal valets of US President was confirmed to have contracted the deadly virus on May 7.

However, according to reports both Trump and Pence have tested negative of the highly contagious disease. After US President’s personal valet was detected with the disease, Trump said that testing would now occur once a day, while it was previously taking place only once a week.

Trump's offer of testing at Capitol Hill declined

Just days before the cases in US officials emerged, Congress Speaker Nancy Pelosi and Senate Majority leader Mitch McConnell jointly rejected the offer by US President Donald Trump’s administration for testing all lawmakers of coronavirus at the Capitol Hill. Amid the global health crisis, while Pelosi and McConnell think it is best if the resources that the United States has, shall be diverted to front-line facilities, Trump sees “no reason” to decline the offer. However, US President thinks it would give “Crazy Pelosi” yet another chance to not be present for work.

The joint statement by both Pelosi and McConnell was issued saying that the testing should remain available where it “can do most good the most quickly”. Meanwhile, Trump has recently also said that 'testing is not a perfect art' and that 'even when you test once a day somebody could, something happens where they get something'.

