Good News: Mumbai Man Rescues Cat Amid Heavy Rainfall, Netizens Say 'humanity Prevails'

Mumbai, which is currently witnessing worst rains and several areas of the city are flooded with water. There are many videos and photos floating on social media which show the misery of the city, but there is one good news that is bringing a smile on the faces of netizens. An animal lover who saved the life of a cat is getting appreciation on social media.

According to media reports, a man riding motorcycle saved the life of a feline, while the cat was suffering in floods and took cat his home to care. A video shared by news agency ANI shows kitten sitting on the motorcycle and being taken by the motorcycle rider. “A local in Wadala area of #Mumbai carries a kitten on his motorcycle after rescuing it, amid heavy rainfall in the city. He says, “I am taking the kitten home,” ANI tweeted

#WATCH A local in Wadala area of #Mumbai carries a kitten on his motorcycle after rescuing it, amid heavy rainfall in the city. He says, "I am taking the kitten home." pic.twitter.com/4qawgwJQzP — ANI (@ANI) August 6, 2020

Netizens lauded the man

The man's kind gesture has made him a 'hero' with people appreciating him for saving the kitten. Netizens are saluting man for his deed. Take a look at the reactions.

Great animals lover 😊😊 — Bhavana (@Bhavana09406438) August 6, 2020

Heart of gold ! — Dkmaster007 (@DhakshKamra) August 6, 2020

Me bhi yahi krti 🤗 — Typo kwin 🎂🍰🍰 (@GujariyaPun) August 6, 2020

Humanity prevails — Sushmita Das (@Sushmita4Rights) August 6, 2020

