Mumbai Police Spread COVID-19 Awareness With Creative Post Showing 'The Useless Gate'

Mumbai police has once again managed to steal the limelight with a social media post. Social media posts are often used to spread awareness. Mumbai police has previously also used the platform of social media to spread awareness regarding the novel coronavirus.

Spreading awareness through social media

This time a post showing a ‘useless’ gate went viral on Instagram. The image is captioned as ‘When you wear a mask but do not maintain 6-feet distance’. The image also contains the Mumbai Police logo. It serves the purpose of telling people how important it is to wear a mask when the pandemic has hit the globe. The image managed to gather 13K likes.

Various people commented on the post appreciating the efforts made by the Mumbai Police to spread awareness. People also praised the content that they are uploading and termed it as 'creative'. The image was uploaded using two hashtags: #TheUselessGate and #TakingOnCorona.

However, this is not the first time that Mumbai police has used social media as a means to convey their message or spread awareness. Few days back, Mumbai police made a tweet spreading awareness regarding cybersecurity. They shared the meme which was made from an image of Vidya Balan’s upcoming movie Shakuntala Devi. The Mumbai Police shared the translated version of the meme, linking it with the importance of keeping tricky online passwords.

Immediately after this, Nagpur City Police also shared the snippet from the movie as is. Both the departments shared the image with similar captions, emphasising on the need of cybersecurity. They emphasised on the need of choosing a strong password.

