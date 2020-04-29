Mumbai Police Shares Hilarious Lockdown Meme On Instagram, Netizens Say, "yes Sir"

In a hilarious Instagram post, Mumbai Police as of April 29 shared a dark themed meme that has sparked jitters of laughter on the internet. Taking to their official handle, the Mumbai police posted an all-black image with a caption, “Increase your phone’s brightness. There’s a very bright idea waiting for you”, in order to convey a meaningful message amid the global pandemic, but “with a twist” as they always do.

If one, as per the instructions of the Mumbai cops, elevates the level of brightness on their phone there’s a hilarious one-liner which reads in the Hindi language, Lockdown mai, bilkul bhi ricks nhi lene ka. Instagram users reacted to the picture making laughter emoji while many responded that, “they wouldn’t dare take a ricks” in a humorous response to the meme.

No option meme

With over 31,787 confirmed cases of the novel coronavirus, a pan India lockdown has been imposed to curb the transmission of the COVID-19 disease. However, some people have been seen flouting the lockdown measure aimed at the health safety of the public and have been warned to stay indoors in several instances by the police. Therefore, in order to spread awareness, police have been opting for various methods to encourage people to remain under home quarantine and not risk exposing themselves to the malignant disease.

Earlier, in one such comical memes, the Mumbai police shared on Instagram; it urged the residents that the pandemic has left them with two options. The police listed one of the options as to remain indoors due to the lockdown, while leaving the second space blank for the users to guess, ultimately hinting that there was, in fact, no second option. The meme triggered a huge response on social media as users lauded the police’s sense of humour.

