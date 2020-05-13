Nagpur Police Spread Awareness On COVID-19 With A Bollywood Twist

A hilarious meme citing the character ‘Majnu Bhai’ from the movie Welcome on the Nagpur Police’s official Twitter handle has triggered laughter on the internet. Urging people to remain vigilant and avoid movement in crowd, the police department posted a still from the 2007 film Welcome wherein Majnu Bhai, Anil Kapoor, says "Tum log bhi chalo na mere saath". Nagpur Police conveyed that this is what people did not have to do amid the ongoing coronavirus crisis. Further, they advised people to continue compliance with the stay-at-home orders in order to save lives and curb the cluster transmission of the COVID-19.

When even a single person can do the essential shopping...



Don't be a 'Majnu' for your friends: pic.twitter.com/dF3onr0ILE — Nagpur City Police (@NagpurPolice) May 12, 2020

Netizens laud the humour

With over 578 likes, the Nagpur Police wrote in the caption of the meme saying that when a single person can do the essential shopping per household, don't be a Majnu for your friends. Twitter users lauded the sense of humour of the police and called the meme “apt” for the situation. Some even said that the police had a perfect method to convey the safety protocols to be adhered by the general public. The meme received a slew of comments as people shared more memes and jumped onboard with humour.

Earlier, the Nagpur Police shared a screengrab of a scene from the film Chennai Express to encourage social distancing on social media in one such post that was widely shared online. Modifying the caption instead of the original dialogue from the film that says, “don't underestimate the power of a common man", police wrote social distancing on the picture where actor Shahrukh Khan and Deepika Padukone can be seen sitting 2 metres apart on the bench. Twitter users found the post “funny” and lauded the Nagpur Police for the apt example from the stills of a Bollywood flick.

