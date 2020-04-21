Nagpur Police Set Up Open Theatre At Shelter Homes Amid COVID-19 Lockdown

India like the rest of the world has bee placed under lockdown to prevent the further spread of the virus. Amid restrictions, Indian police departments are getting creative with their lockdown handling, especially in Maharashtra. Nagpur police have come up with an innovative idea to redirect the attention of migrant workers who are stuck in the city due to travel restrictions. The Nagpur police have set up an open theatre to decrease the level of anxiety in these workers, who are away from their homes and families.

Watching a film redirects the attention and it’s an excellent way to decrease anxiety.



Nagpur Police has set up an open theatre at the Shelter Homes.#NagpurPolice#alwaysthere4u @ajaydevgn pic.twitter.com/YSDTbj149g — Nagpur City Police (@NagpurPolice) April 20, 2020

Read: Assam Police Use Jim Carrey's 'The Mask' Reference To Spread COVID-19 Awareness

Amazing amazing amazing 🙏🙏 — N_A_M_A_N (@Namans_) April 20, 2020

Thanks nagpur 🚨 🙏 — ✨INCREDIBLE_SACHIN✨ (@SACHIN_ADIANS) April 20, 2020

@ajaydevgn sir dhonnobad firse orakbar ADians ko proud fill karane ke liye 🙏 — SUBIR CHAKRABORTY (@ADainsRaja) April 20, 2020

It's nice to see @NapurPolice thinking on psychological aspect too — FHOKS DIGITAL (@fhoksdigital) April 20, 2020

Mera Bharat Mahan...🙏 — Ajay Gosavi Aj (@NarendraGosavi5) April 20, 2020

Read: Mumbai Police's 'You & I Will Meet Again' Tweet Spreads Smiles Amid COVID-19 Lockdown

Ever since the lockdown in India has begun, police departments from across the nation are using Twitter as a medium to raise awareness and as well as to give people some form of entertainment at the time of crisis. From Mumbai police in the west to Kerala police in the south and Assam police in the east to Punjab police in the north, law enforcement agencies have increased their social media presence in the past few weeks by sharing important awareness messages that are entertaining at the same time. Here are a few examples of different state police departments on how they are using social media to raise awareness.

Fake News- On the wrong side of law!

Aware and Informed- On the right side of law!

Choose wisely!#FakeDiKhairNahi pic.twitter.com/7OnK01jBfh — Punjab Police India (@PunjabPoliceInd) April 21, 2020

If you are going out, always Carrey a Mask and wear it in public places.



Ooh, nobody will stop you 😷! #IndiaFightsCorona pic.twitter.com/LFCfQfClEs — Assam Police (@assampolice) April 17, 2020

Read: Times The Punjab Police Gave A 'viral' Twist To Coronavirus And Won Over The Internet

Coronavirus lockdown

India had gone under a complete nationwide lockdown on March 25 for 21 days, which was later extended by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on April 14 for another two weeks. According to data by worldometer, India has recorded 18,658 coronavirus cases so far, of which 592 people have lost their lives. There are currently 14,793 active cases in the country, while 3,273 patients have been treated successfully.

Read: 'India Practicing Lockdown': Mumbai Police's Creative Full Form Of IPL Wins Internet



Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.