Name The Country Quiz To Play At Home While Quarantining Amid COVID-19 Lockdown

What’s Viral

We have got an interesting quiz for you to solve that will help one pass time and allow one to stay stress-free. Read about name the country quiz here.

Written By Mamta Raut | Mumbai | Updated On:
name the country

The government of India has announced a complete lockdown for 21 days due to the rapid spread of Coronavirus. It has not only created a global disorder but has also resulted in the shut down of public places. Medical experts have advised everyone to practise social distancing to curb the spread of Coronavirus. The pandemic has also compelled everyone to work from home.

It will not be easy for many to stay at home for such a long duration. The urge to step out of the house will be felt by many. However, one should not break the rule of social distancing. Instead, one must pursue new hobbies like yoga, painting, solving quiz and more.

Speaking of which, many must be stressed and frustrated at home currently gazing at the same four walls of one’s room. We have got an interesting quiz for you to solve that will help one pass time and allow one to stay stress-free during quarantining. The name the country quiz has been doing rounds on social media. 

Name the Country Quiz

Name the country

Answers to name the country quiz:

  1. Turkey
  2. ⁠China
  3. ⁠Iceland
  4. ⁠Oman
  5. ⁠Qatar
  6. ⁠Japan
  7. ⁠Germany
  8. ⁠Portugal
  9. ⁠Libya
  10. ⁠Ukraine
  11. ⁠Panama
  12. ⁠Botswana
  13. ⁠Haiti
  14. ⁠Peru
  15. ⁠Taiwan
  16. ⁠Poland
  17. ⁠Bangladesh
  18. France
  19. Singapore
  20. Belgium
  21. Norway
  22. Iran
  23. Thailand
  24. Malaysia

