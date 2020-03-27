Disha Patani's Summertime Makeup Tutorial A Must-watch During Coronavirus Lockdown

Disha Patani seems to be spending her times sprucing up her make up skills during the coronavirus lockdown. The actor recently posted a video on her YouTube account where she is giving a makeup tutorial. Disha can be seen in a cute off-shoulder top with floral patterns.

Disha Patani's makeup tutorial

Disha Patani starts by saying that she will be showing how to a basic, simple routine. She then talks about how she has been a fan of makeup since the past one year. She shares that she has recently become fond of applying makeup and never enjoyed it before. Before beginning the tutorial, she clarifies that people following the makeup tutorial do not have to use the same products and can work with the ones that suit them.

The first step in her tutorial is BB Cream. She evenly spreads it on her face with a brush and pats it down with a beauty blender. The next step is the concealer. She accidentally uses more than she wanted to, adding in a caption that she put way too much. She blends this with a brush and blender as well. She then uses translucent loose powder to set the under eyes.

After setting her base, she starts with her eyeshadow. Adding a caption, she says that one can use any pink coral eyeshadow palette. She applies it on her eyelids and on the lower lash line. She then uses a glitter shade and applies it to the centre of her eyelid. Using a red liner, she applies it to her lower lash line. Disha then curls her eyelashes with a curler, applying mascara next.

Coming to her cheeks, she first applies bronzer. She then applies a light layer of pink blush. Her next step is a highlighter, which she applied on her cheekbones, followed by a light brown brow gel. Her final step is a pink lipstick with a layer of glitter lipgloss on the top. To set her makeup, she sprays some setting spray on her face.

Watch the video here:

