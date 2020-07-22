Unbelievable! Man Narrowly Escapes Death After Giant Mirror Falls On His Head

A video is going viral on social media where a giant mirror falls on a man. The mirror hits his head while the man comes out completely unharmed. The video is captioned as 'Man almost killed by giant mirror'.

Man almost killed by giant mirror pic.twitter.com/byLRiAZ6jB — Cheating Death (@LuckiestPeopIe) July 21, 2020

A narrow escape

The mirror hits his head and then gets broken into small pieces. The man falls on the ground just as the mirror hits him and then gets up immediately in shock while he is holding his head. The video was uploaded on July 21. It was uploaded by the account named ‘Cheating Death’. The account has a history of uploading such bizarre videos, showing how people chase death. The video went viral as soon as it was uploaded. It has managed to gather about 13.8K likes and 3.2K Retweets and comments.

People have come up with different reactions on the video. While few people have taken it jokingly, others have become philosophical. They are commenting about how important life is and how this man got a second chance. A person also commented saying that this reminded them of final destination.

i hope this situation forced him to reflect on what's really important in life. — Jack Jameson🌹 (@jack_jameson1) July 21, 2020

All I can think about is final destination when I see this — 10AndAHalf (@10AndAHalf1) July 21, 2020

I don't know why i laughed at this. 🥺 — malvin matava (@MatavaMalvin) July 21, 2020

A similar incident took place a few days back when a biker was making a narrow escape from the debris falling off a landslide. The video was shared by a Twitter handle named Nandini Idnani. The biker is seen changing his direction from the two wheeler when the mud falls on the road. However, there was also a tweak of fake news in the biker video that surfaced. The video which was resurfaced again was originally from April this year and was going viral in May as well. People who were tweeting this claimed that the video was from Meghalaya, but actually the incident reportedly occurred in Indonesia on April 9.

Meghalaya police had also issued a fake news alert on Twitter regarding the video on May 21. The notice said "A video clip of a Landslide which is being circulated on social media is from settlements of Chiangjur & Sukanagara in Indonesia, NOT from National Highway of Meghalaya. We request citizens not to share or circulate the video clip with false content or caption."

(Image Credits: Twitter/LuckiestPeople)

