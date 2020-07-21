Video: Biker Escapes Landslide Just In Nick Of Time; Netizens Call Him Lucky

A video is going viral on social media where a biker can be seen narrowly escaping the falling debris from a landslide. The video shared by a Twitter handle named Nandini Idnani shows a landslide happening moments before a biker is about to cross the path. However, as the mud falls on the road, the biker changes his direction jumping from his two-wheeler which is then submerged inside the heavy mass of earthy material. The lucky biker managed to escape the incident without any serious injuries.

"Omg!!!! What a narrow escape for that biker," the Twitter user captioned the post which has garnered more than 30,000 views and over 2,300 likes since it was shared on July 19. Netizens are going berserk over the clip with some of them blaming deforestation for the unfortunate incident, others called the biker lucky for escaping with such a narrow margin.

Omg!!!! What a narrow escape for that biker pic.twitter.com/W9eX0kBZzd — Nandini Idnani (@idnani_nandini) July 19, 2020

Thank you deforestation — Nitesh Mehrotra (@nitmeh) July 20, 2020

Biker was really lucky — Pritri 🇮🇳 (@scorprian) July 19, 2020

Narrow escape — 🙏🙏🇮🇳 🇮🇳 (@fornewindia) July 19, 2020

Humans should treat Nature with respect. — Abhinav Chadha (@abhinavsoulful) July 20, 2020

It's Meghalaya I am very sure — Atlanta Priyadarsini Sarma (@SarmaAtlanta) July 20, 2020

"Fake news alert'

However, the video which has resurfaced again is originally from April this year and was going viral in May as well. Tweeples were claiming it to be from Meghalaya, but the incident reportedly occurred in Indonesia on April 9. Meghalaya police had also issued a fake news alert on Twitter regarding the video on May 21, where it said "A video clip of a Landslide which is being circulated on social media is from settlements of Chiangjur & Sukanagara in Indonesia, NOT from National Highway of Meghalaya. We request citizens not to share or circulate the video clip with false content or caption."

#FakeNewsAlert



A video clip of a Landslide which is being circulated on social media is from settlements of Chiangjur & Sukanagara in Indonesia, NOT from National Highway of Meghalaya.



We request citizens not to share or circulate the video clip with false content or caption. pic.twitter.com/evQ3UvZm0F — Meghalaya Police (@MeghalayaPolice) May 21, 2020

