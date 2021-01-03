NASA Astronauts Recreate Times Square's Ball Drop In Zero Gravity | Watch

Joining the New Year celebrations from 220 miles above the earth, astronauts aboard the International Space Station (ISS) recreated the iconic ball drop moment in their own unique fashion. While the New York City tradition sees a giant crystal ball descends down a flag pole at the stroke of midnight, the ‘space edition’ of the tradition featured astronauts “drop” a globe in zero gravity. A video of Expedition 64 crew wishing people Happy New year while floating inside their “space lab” has now created a stir on the internet.

Recreating the famous tradition

Shared on Twitter by the official page of International Space Station (ISS), the video features the five-member crew extending greetings on the occasion of New Year. “One of the most famous New Year’s Eve tradition is watching the ball drop at Times Square,” a member starts by saying.

However, they assert that since it was zero gravity situations, they’ve created their own version. They also added that one of the main aims behind it was to inspire people to celebrate the occasion in their own ways. As they say this, a member drops the globe, which immediately rises up in the absence of gravitational pull. Following which, all the team members themselves begin to float as the video concludes.

How can you have a ball “drop” when there is no up or down? The Exp 64 crew sends New Year’s greetings to everyone on Earth and creates its own Times Square tradition. pic.twitter.com/et4tnNEIHD — International Space Station (@Space_Station) December 30, 2020

Since shared, the unique recreation of the famous tradition has won the hearts of people. It has not been viewed over 75 thousand times but also racked up a bandwagon of comments from zealous netizens. "Because gravity draws objects with mass toward objects with greater mass. And Happy New Year to all of you, too!," wrote a user.

"I would love to see you show us a video of what happens to free-floating items in the ISS when you make station-keeping burns. Assuming you have measured the forces, what is the range of “Gs” experienced? Is it even .01 G?," wrote another user.

Very nice. How appropriate for the year 202 has been where for many, life's direction has been uncertain. Happy new year ISS crew! — Larry Clark (@LarryCl22272087) December 30, 2020

Nice job Actornauts. It would be nice if you were actually in space and not in that fake setup built into a 747 bobbing up and down giving the effect of zero gravity, I like how he said "zero gravity" with air quotations. — Mike Caridy (@MCaridy) December 31, 2020

Happy New Year to you all too, 👍🎇💐. pic.twitter.com/Lpcc4XN2TH — 🍀Heena Shaikh🍀 (@Bloomfree) December 30, 2020

