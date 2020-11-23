NASA Writes Back To A 9-year-old Who Asked For A Job To Save Earth From Aliens; Read Here

As NASA was looking for applicants to the 'planetary protection officer' post back in 2017, the American space agency received a letter from a 9-year-old boy named Jack Davis inquiring about the vacancy.

The New Jersey kid applied for the post with a handwritten letter assuring NASA that he was capable of taking up the job at a very young age. The highly technical, six-figure-salary position was established in 1967 by NASA for candidates with advanced degrees and experience working on interplanetary missions.

The 9-year-old's letter read:

Dear NASA,

My name is Jack Davis and I would like to apply for the planetary protection officer job. I may be nine but I think I would be fit for the job. One of the reasons is my sister says I am an alien. Also, I have seen almost all the space movies and alien movies I can see. I have also seen the show Marvel Agents of Shield and hope to see the movie Men in Black. I am great at video games. I am young, so I can learn to think like an alien.

Sincerely,

Jack Davis

Guardian of the Galaxy

Fourth Grade

NASA reply's to Davis

Soon after receiving the letter from the 9-year-old, NASA's planetary science director Jim Green decided to type, sign, and mail a note back to Davis.

Here is NASA's reply to Davis:

The space agency went a step ahead with NASA's planetary research director Jonathan Rall also ringing up Davis to congratulate him on his interest in the position, according to an official press release by NASA.

"Although the Planetary Protection Officer position may not be in real-life what the title conjures up, it does play an important role in promoting the responsible exploration of our solar system by preventing microbial contamination of other planets and our own," NASA said in its release.

