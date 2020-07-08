NASA's Viral Pic Drives Netizens Nuts As It Reminds Them Of 'intestine' & 'brain Cloud'

The National Aeronautics and Space Administration (NASA) social media page is filled with amusing images and videos of the planet. Recently, NASA posted a picture of the clouds on their social media handle and quizzed everyone to name the photo. Sharing the photo, NASA wrote: "At 250 miles above the southern Pacific Ocean, @Astro_Doug captured some cloud art from aboard the @Space_Station. What would you name this masterpiece?" (sic)

Check out the picture:

☁️ At 250 miles above the southern Pacific Ocean, @Astro_Doug captured some cloud art from aboard the @Space_Station. What would you name this masterpiece? pic.twitter.com/5Yj2pioGfj — NASA (@NASA) July 6, 2020

Minutes after NASA posted the picture online, it went viral, with netizens comparing NASA's cloud art to different organs of the human body. The post has garnered about 12,000 likes and an array of hilarious comments. For a few netizens, the cloud art seemed like intestine, and for others, it looked like the brain clouds. A social media user named the picture "sky intensities" (sic). To which, NASA had a rib-tickling reply. NASA wrote: "Food for thought." (sic) Here are how netizens are reacting to NASA's social media post:

Brain clouds. — Ariel Mantovani - Cuarentenial (@ElMontoX) July 6, 2020

Lower intestine looks normal... — Robert W. Mann, Jr. (@RWMann) July 6, 2020

It looks kinda like spray foam insulation — Nick Orbe (@nick_orbe) July 6, 2020

Reflections of Intestines — Jamie L MacLaren (@JamieLOsborne) July 6, 2020

Pure nerve cells — Dhammatuch Love King (@alek_tomtun) July 7, 2020

Lookind down on the Earth’s brain — Festus Meabley (@FestusMeabley) July 6, 2020

NASA's Persevere rover

Recently, NASA announced that they would be sending their rover to Mars soon. NASA's Persevere rover reportedly is an effort by the US space agency to hunt life on Mars. According to reports, NASA's rover will be launched in the coming months. Here's a glimpse of NASA's Persevere rover:

Our next Mars rover has a name – @NASAPersevere.



The time at hand is hard. We have already surmounted many obstacles on our way to the Red Planet, but as humans we will not give up. We will always persevere: https://t.co/By8Ek3fUd6#CountdownToMars pic.twitter.com/hAWC8kNpth — NASA (@NASA) July 7, 2020

