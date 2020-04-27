Rapper Suga Reveals Why He Was Missing From BTS' Viral Photo With Ariana Grande

Previously, Ariana Grande shared a picture with BTS band members, RM, Jin, Jungkook, Jimin, J-Hope and V. She met them when they were rehearsing for the Grammys. The monochrome picture created a buzz among fans. In the picture, BTS band member Suga was missing. However, fans thought that he must have clicked the photo and that is why he was missing from the frame but that was not the case. The BTS band member recently revealed the truth behind his absence in the photo.

Why was BTS rapper Suga absent?

The South Korean rapper revealed that he was hosting Honey FM and he also had other commitments. BTS rapper Suga also said that if Ariana Grande would have arrived there 5 minutes earlier, he would have met her and been in the photo. He also confessed how sad he felt to miss out on the opportunity to meet her.

look who i bumped into at rehearsal :) pic.twitter.com/7VUjB3CMLX — Ariana Grande (@ArianaGrande) January 23, 2020

Ariana Grande's reaction after watching BTS perform

Ariana also said that she was screaming as she watched BTS perform. She stated that she was able to watch them rehearse for a performance and it was the most incredible thing she has ever seen. She mentioned that she was not joking about it. Ariana tweeted about it back in January.

honestly...... i was able to watch them rehearse for something and it was the most incredible thing i’ve ever seen. i’m not kidding. i was screaming. i couldn’t stop talking about it / still can’t. — Ariana Grande (@ArianaGrande) January 28, 2020

Is BTS going to collaborate with Ariana Grande?

RM also said during an interview that he and his band members would love to collaborate with Ariana Grande. BTS also saw Ariana rehearsing during Grammys. While fans also took their social media to talk about BTS' collaboration with Ariana. However, nothing has been confirmed yet by official sources.

.@BTS_twt talks meeting @ArianaGrande and their hopes for collaborating with her one day #GRAMMYs pic.twitter.com/yEblMTh0AA — Ariana Grande Today (@ArianaToday) January 27, 2020

