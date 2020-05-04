Nivetha Pethuraj Alerts Fans Of Fake Accounts, Clears Air About Viral Photos

The photos of public figures and celebrities go viral on the internet within seconds. On the other side, it has become normal for celebrities to have imposters creating fake accounts and pretending to be the celebrities themselves, and spread misinformation and unnecessary content. Recently, south actor Nivetha Pethuraj became the target of this. But it seems like the actor is not in the mood to let this ruin her image as she shared a video and clarified the details of her social media handle.

Interestingly, a couple of days back, a few photos and posts of Nivetha Pethuraj were making rounds on the social media platforms. Sharing the video, she wrote, “Hey guys, there are numerous fake accounts floating on Twitter. @Nivetha_Tweets is my only Twitter ID. Don't encourage fake accounts. Working on getting verifying this handle soon. Thanks :)". In the video, she can be seen saying that Twitter is working on removing the fake profiles, but due to the pandemic crisis, it is taking time. She also urged her fans to follow her original Twitter profile. Later, she shared the same video on her Instagram as well as Facebook handle.

Watch the video below:

Hey guys, there are numerous fake accounts floating on Twitter. @Nivetha_Tweets is my only Twitter ID. Don't encourage fake accounts. Working on getting verifying this handle soon. Thanks :) pic.twitter.com/6xY0qt2YrG — Nivetha Pethuraj (@Nivetha_Tweets) May 3, 2020

Talking about the professional front, Nivetha Pethuraj was last seen in the film Pon Manickavel. She will soon join the star cast of Telugu film Red, which is a remake of Arun Vijay’s Thadam. This film will also feature star Ram Pothineni and Nivetha in the lead cast. Apart from this, she will also be seen playing the female lead in Sai Dharam Tej’s next film. This upcoming film will be directed by Prasthanam filmmaker Deva Katta. Reportedly, Nivetha also has two other films in her kitty titled Party and Jagajaala Killadi.

