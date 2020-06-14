'Naughty' Elephant Playfully Kicks Buffalo And Runs Away; Watch

Social media is full of videos and images of adorable animals that netizens often visit to lighten their mood. One such video of an elephant is doing rounds on the internet that is making Tweeples fall in love with the giant animal. The video that was shared by Indian Forest Service (IFS) officer Susanta Nanda is of an elephant playing with buffalo in the wilds. In the video, a 'naughty elephant' can be seen playfully kicking one of the buffalos sitting quietly and minding its own business.

The video is so adorable that it has managed to garner over 8,700 views since it was shared two hours ago by Susanta on Twitter. Netizens are in awe of the elephant and it's playful nature as one user wrote, "Love how he boinked and ran away." Another user jokingly commented, "another elephant must have dared this fellow to do that, for 100 bananas!"

Elephants are extremely playful.

This naughty one just kicks the Buffalo for fun.

And he knows what it means to tease😇 pic.twitter.com/b2O7VFGZsm — Susanta Nanda (@susantananda3) June 14, 2020

Reactions

Naughty Elephant — Asheesh Talwani (@AsheeshTalwani) June 14, 2020

Like Jerry annoying a peacefully napping Tom — KTPeriPeri🇮🇳 (@kaarnama13) June 14, 2020

Grateful for your sharing. I think the jovial elephant did not like the buffalo, not standing up in his presence! A slight nudge given to stand up.Buffalo did not take this joke. The prankster felt it and simply walked away. Heartwarming. — Rajat Kumar Mishra (@RAJATyes8) June 14, 2020

Hahaha..playing time by teasing.😂😊😊😂😂😂🤗 — Sona Sb (@SonaSb77) June 14, 2020

I watched many times and laughed every time 🤣🤣 — आदित्य वर्धन (Aditya Vardhan) (@soyaditya) June 14, 2020

