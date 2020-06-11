Video Of Chimpanzee Feeding Fish Is The 'best Stress Buster' On Internet | Watch

Social media is full of videos and images of adorable animals that netizens often visit to lighten their mood. One such video is doing rounds on social media that is making netizens fall in love with chimpanzees. The video that is being widely shared on the internet features a chimpanzee, which can be seen feeding a school of fish while comfortably sitting on a wooden platform near a pond. The video was shared by Susanta Nanda, an Indian Forest Service (IFS) officer on Twitter.

Read: Japan: Animal Park Reopens As A Drive-through Attraction With Social Distancing

Video breaks internet

"Chimpanzees are 98% humans. Feeding fish is one of the finest stress busters. Try for ur self," Susanta captioned the video. The post has garnered more than 14,000 views and over 2,300 likes since it was shared this morning. Netizens are just loving the video as they are showering the post with loving comments. One user commented, "So cute!! He's adorable ..." Another user wrote, "Not only fish, I had felt lighter after feeding Cows, monkeys, Dogs, Parrots, Pigeons, Sparrows, even Trees and needy human... It's the act, which make u feel awesome always ..."

Chimpanzees are 98% humans😊

Feeding fish is one of the finest stress busters. Try for ur self. pic.twitter.com/9Cx4izwUsF — Susanta Nanda (@susantananda3) June 11, 2020

Read: Good News: Influencers Start 'Pass The Food Challenge' To Feed Stray Animals Amid Lockdown

This is so sweet😊 — Mansi Bhardwaj (@Maansi0606) June 11, 2020

Awwwww😍 absolutely love this. — Shyamal (@ShyamalMoghe) June 11, 2020

Some say we share 99% of same DNA, and sometimes chimpanzees have a better memory than humans- they're in some research in the top list of smart animals 😉 — Abhishek Iyer (@abhishek_s_iyer) June 11, 2020

So cute!! He's adorable ... — Diya40 (@Diya401) June 11, 2020

Watching this is also a stress buster... :-) — Ratnakar Mittal (@mittallicca) June 11, 2020

Read: COVID-19: Animals, Birds Roam Freely On Streets Amid Lockdown

Susanta recently also shared some good news with his followers informing them that China has removed the endangered pangolins from its list of animals that can be used for making traditional Chinese medicines. Pangolins were being annihilated in China for a long time as the mammal is also served as an exotic food in the country.

The most trafficked mammal gets a respite. It was extremely painful to see such a cute & innocent creature getting annihilated. China has removed pangolins from its official list of traditional Chinese medicine treatments, according to various reports. pic.twitter.com/fCvmUcLDsZ — Susanta Nanda (@susantananda3) June 11, 2020

Read: Paris: Circus Animals Roam On Streets As Humans Stay At Home Amid Lockdown



Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.