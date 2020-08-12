World Elephant Day: Needle Hole Point Near Mahabaleshwar Looks Like An Elephant's Trunk

In 2012, on August 12, the first International Elephant Day was celebrated. Since then, this day is observed every year and is dedicated to the huge intelligent animals. Apart from a day dedicated to the protection of this animal, it is also celebrated to improve the illegal poaching and trade of ivory and the better treatment of captive elephants. World Elephant Day is observed to make people understand the importance of protecting the giant animal. It is also observed to bring the world together to help elephants in terms of rehabilitation and in other ways.

World Elephant Day 2020

Seven kms away from the Mahabaleshwar, near Kate’s point is the beautiful Needle Hole Point. Known for some stunning views of the Deccan Trap, the rock formation can be seen with a hole in between. Thus, giving it the name, ‘Needle Hole’ and looking similar to an Elephant’s trunk. A very much known tourist point, the speciality of this place is its natural rock formation which gives it a unique structure, looking similar to an elephant’s trunk. On August 12, which is celebrated as World Elephant Day, people are resharing images of the magnificent Needle Hole point across social media. People are using the hashtag #HaathiHumaraSaathi to spread awareness.

Read: World Elephant Day: Union Min Prakash Javadekar Launches Portal On Human-elephant Conflict

Needle hole point, famous for its view of the Deccan Trap, is located in Mahabaleshwar #Maharashtra #HillStation @mtdc_official pic.twitter.com/YRv868JUjq — Incredible!ndia (@incredibleindia) January 16, 2017

Shouldn't it be the elephant point?🤔🤔🤔

Or is it only me? https://t.co/J4zOueXu54 — Target (@BlackTruth05) January 16, 2017

India has nearly 60% of wild Asian elephants not just because of strong wildlife laws, but because we Indians revere, are more tolerant & affectionate towards animals.

On this #WorldElephantDay2020, let us reaffirm this bond of coexistence with #HaathiHamaaraSaathi. @moefcc pic.twitter.com/3wFVXrlZMW — Prakash Javadekar (@PrakashJavdekar) August 12, 2020

Karnataka has highest number of elephants among Indian states!!#WorldElephantDay2020



Also 2nd highest in number of tigers(just 2 less than MP) and highest number of Leopards as well!!@aranya_kfd https://t.co/NKpUFnQhnP — ಶ್ರೀವತ್ಸ ಶೃಂಗೇರಿ (@srivathsacm) August 12, 2020

World Elephant Day 2020 is conducted to raise awareness about the urgency to protect such intelligent and huge animals from extinction. This Wold Elephant Day Union Minister for Environment and Forest Prakash Javadekar released a document on Best Practices and launched a portal on Human-Elephant Conflict called 'Surakhsya'. India is committed to the cause of saving elephants and other animals and is working towards robust, practical and cost effective solutions to end the human-animal conflict, Javadekar said on the eve of the day.

Read: World Elephant Day: Netizens Share Photos, Videos To Celebrate The 'majestic' Beings

The Union Minister said that efforts are in full swing to provide food and water to the animals in the forests itself to deal with the increasing cases of human-animal conflict. He also stressed on the need for capacity building and training of forest staff. Government has also taken initiative of fodder and water augmentation in forest areas by using the LiDAR technology so that animals will get food and water in forest area and will not come outside, he added. Minister of State for Environment and Forest Babul Supriyo who was also present at the launch said, it is a moment of pride that India is having 60 percent of Global population of Asian Elephants.

Read: Singapore To Destroy 8.8 tonnes Of Seized Ivory Worth $18 Million On World Elephant Day

Also Read: World Elephant Day Quotes You Can Forward To Friends And Family

(Image Credits: Twitter/TourMyIndia)

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.